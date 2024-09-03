NFL Betting
Jeff on VSiN - Week 1 Survivor Strategy & Betting Preview

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Published on September 3, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff Erickson joins VSiN's The Lombardi Line in studio to discuss the upcoming Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. They start with survivor strategy and the chalky pick of the Bengals.  Jeff discusses how to "work backwards" from the Christmas Day games. Maybe the Seahawks are a wiser pick?  Maybe Buffalo? They then get into lines for the Week 1 match-ups. Then the segment shifts to MLB Playoffs talk.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
