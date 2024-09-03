Jeff on VSiN - Week 1 Survivor Strategy & Betting Preview

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff Erickson joins VSiN's The Lombardi Line in studio to discuss the upcoming Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. They start with survivor strategy and the chalky pick of the Bengals. Jeff discusses how to "work backwards" from the Christmas Day games. Maybe the Seahawks are a wiser pick? Maybe Buffalo? They then get into lines for the Week 1 match-ups. Then the segment shifts to MLB Playoffs talk.

