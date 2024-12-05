Jeff on VSiN: Week 14 NFL Bets

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff joins Joe Ceraulo on VSiN's "Cashing Out" to discuss his NFL Bets for the upcoming Week 14 games. They start with Thursday's Packers Lions battle. Then move on to Sunday's games, starting with Falcons Vikings. What's the Kirk Cousins situation in Atlanta?

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. Jeff Erickson appears on Joe Ceraulo's "Cashing Out" show every Wednesday at 8:10pm PT.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.