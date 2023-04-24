This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Aaron Rodgers has finally been traded to the New York Jets. In what has been a drawn out process, the Jets are finally making a big swing at quarterback to try and make a deep playoff run.

Bet Jets Super Bowl Odds After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Rodgers is a no-doubt Hall of Fame quarterback. After unceremoniously breaking up with the Green Bay Packers, talks about a trade to the Jets have been lingering quite literally for months. Equipped with young, top-end talent on both sides of the ball, and now having a quarterback that knows how to win, the Jets are a legitimate threat to make a run at things.

How To Bet Jets Super Bowl Odds After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Jets Super Bowl odds are available on all the best sports betting sites. Make sure that you shop these odds across the top sportsbooks, considering lines are moving quickly. You might be able to find a significantly better price on one book than you would on another.

Aaron Rodgers Trade Impacts Jets Super Bowl Odds On Top Sports Betting Apps

The Jets have been a team on the rise over the course of the last couple years. Joe Douglas was hired as general manager on June 7, 2019, and has revitalized an organization that has been suffering over the last decade-plus.

Last year's draft class was particularly impactful for Douglas and the Jets. In one draft, he landed a future star at three different positions – cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and running back Breece Hall. Gardner and Wilson went on to win the Rookie of the Year award on both sides of the ball, becoming only the third pair of teammates to ever accomplish the feat.

