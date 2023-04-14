Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
John on In The Zone: Worried About Anthony Richardson, plus OBJ

John on In The Zone: Worried About Anthony Richardson, plus OBJ

Written by 
John McKechnie 
April 14, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

John McKechnie joins In The Zone on Orlando's FM 96.9 The Game. He's concerned about top draft pick prospect QB Anthony Richardson.  Plus, he gives his thoughts on Odell Beckham to his Ravens.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.
 

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
John McKechnie
John McKechnie
John is the 2016 and 2021 FSWA College Writer of the Year winner. He is a Maryland native and graduate of the University of Georgia. He's been writing for RotoWire since 2014.
Dynasty Strategy: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top 75
Dynasty Strategy: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top 75
ADP Analysis: NFC East Players to Watch in 2023
ADP Analysis: NFC East Players to Watch in 2023
2023 Dynasty Startup Draft Results (Video & Draft Board)
2023 Dynasty Startup Draft Results (Video & Draft Board)
Ravens Futures Odds: Bet On This After Odell Beckham Jr. Signing
Ravens Futures Odds: Bet On This After Odell Beckham Jr. Signing
ADP Analysis: NFC West Players to Watch in 2023
ADP Analysis: NFC West Players to Watch in 2023
Best Ball Journal: Underdog Superflex Strategy
Best Ball Journal: Underdog Superflex Strategy