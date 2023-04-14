John on In The Zone: Worried About Anthony Richardson, plus OBJ

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

John McKechnie joins In The Zone on Orlando's FM 96.9 The Game. He's concerned about top draft pick prospect QB Anthony Richardson. Plus, he gives his thoughts on Odell Beckham to his Ravens.

