Locker Week 13 Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

We're proud to partner with Locker for the 2024 fantasy football season. Locker is a new, exciting platform that offers a variety of free and paid contests, including Locker Picks and Locker Leagues.

Locker Leagues are an in-game contest where users predict the results of upcoming drives during an NFL game. It's a fun second-screen experience during any NFL game. We've launched the RotoWire League , which allows users to play Locker's in-game format against RotoWire experts and fans. The RotoWire League will run throughout the season and user's can join at anytime. Only your top 10 scores from the season will count against the standings, so there's still plenty of time to join and climb the leaderboard. If you sign up for Locker through RotoWire, use promo code WIRE and you'll receive a $50 deposit match .

JOIN THE ROTOWIRE LOCKER LEAGUE

In addition Locker's in-game contests, the platform also offers a More or Less Pick'em style format. I like to use my predictive ability in fantasy football on the Picks-style games and I'll be sharing my favorite Picks here each week.

Here are some of my favorite More or Less options for Week 13

Caleb Williams more than 29.5 rush yards vs. Lions

Since Chicago fired former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the focus has been on Caleb Williams making quick decisions, whether that's getting rid of the ball or running it. In the last two games, the rookie quarterback has rushed for 33 and 70 yards. On Thanksgiving, Williams will face a Detroit defense that plays a low rate of zone defense while also blitzing often. Those factors leave the cornerbacks facing away from the quarterback while encouraging the passer to run from the pressure. Detroit's style of defense has led to opposing QBs rushing for at least 34 yards in five of 11 games. This matchup is perfect for the athletic Williams to produce big yardage on the ground.

Jared Goff less than 243.5 pass yards vs. Bears

In five of 11 games, Jared Goff has passed for 240 yards or fewer. When the Lions have things their way, they run the ball effectively while limiting pass attempts. Meanwhile, the Bears have one of the better pass defenses in the league, but they are not a great run defense. The Detroit offensive line should be able to dominate the line of scrimmage, which will allow the rushing attack to thrive. Not only will the Lions have success on the ground, but the clock will keep moving. In a game the 10.5-point favorites are unlikely to trail, Goff may not attempt 25 passes.

Rico Dowdle more than 66.5 rush yards vs. Giants

Dallas would probably like to run the ball more often than they have all season, but the Cowboys have played from behind for much of the season and needed to rely on the pass. The Cowboys play a Giants team that is unlikely to light up the scoreboard, which should lead to extra carries for Rico Dowdle. In the two games that Dowdle has more than 12 rushing attempts, he has reached at least 86 yards in each contest. Additionally, Dowdle will be up against a New York defense that has given up at least 87 yards to a running back in three of their last four contests.

DJ Moore more than 55.5 receiving yards vs Lions

In the two games since Thomas Moore became the Bears' offensive coordinator, DJ Moore has come alive. Against the Packers, the receiver posted 62 yards before lighting up the Vikings for 106 yards in Week 12. This week, Moore will face a Lions defense that plays a high rate of man-to-man coverage while also being a blitz-heavy squad. As a result, Moore should be able to create chunks of yardage after the catch, as there often won't be safeties playing behind the defense.

Cole Kmet less than 36.5 receiving yards vs. Lions

Kmet has picked up his production the past two weeks, putting up totals of 42 and 64 receiving yards, respectively. Facing the Lions, it will be difficult for Kmet to have strong production. Detroit has allowed less than 32 yards per game to opposing tight ends, which is the fewest yards allowed in the league. In the last 10 games, the only tight end with more than 34 yards against the Lions was Dalton Schultz, though he only caught three passes in that game. The Bears may be wise to focus on their wide receivers in this contest, as Kmet is unlikely to have much success.

Jonnu Smith more than 40.5 receiving yards vs. Packers

Since Miami's Week 6 bye, Smith has been on fire. In five of six games, the pass catcher has recorded at least 45 yards. The main reason for his success is that opposing defenses have to sell out to deal with the downfield speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. As a result, defenses have to leave the short area of the field fairly open. The Miami coaching staff has smartly used Smith on tight end screen passes. Additionally, the matchup is favorable. In the last five games, Green Bay has coughed up at least 44 yards to four different tight ends. Smith will likely extend his streak of solid production against the Packers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jim Coventry plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mvp1986, DraftKings: mvp1986.