Locker Week 4 Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

We're proud to partner with Locker for the 2024 fantasy football season. Locker is a new, exciting platform that offers a variety of free and paid contests, including Locker Picks and Locker Leagues.

Locker Leagues are an in-game contest where users predict the results of upcoming drives during an NFL game. It's a fun second-screen experience while any NFL game. We've launched the RotoWire League, which allows users to play Locker's in-game format against RotoWire experts and fans. The RotoWire League will run throughout the season and user's can join at anytime. Only your top 10 scores from the season will count against the standings, so there's still plenty of time to join and climb the leaderboard. If you sign up for Locker through RotoWire, use promo code WIRE and you'll receive a $50 deposit match.

JOIN THE ROTOWIRE LOCKER LEAGUE

In addition Locker's in-game contests, the platform also offers a More or Less Pick'em style format. I like to use my predictive ability in fantasy football on the Picks-style games and I'll be sharing my favorite Picks here each week.

Here are some of my favorite More or Less options for Week 4:



Allen Lazard, WR, NYJ - MORE than 29.5 receiving yards

Lazard is playing 89 percent of the snaps for the Jets. The veteran receiver is seeing 39 percent of his snaps in the slot. Facing the Broncos this week, expect to see Patrick Surtain spending most of the day opposite Garrett Wilson. Also, Denver likes to bring a lot of pressure. There are few quarterbacks in the league better than finding his reads under pressure than Aaron Rodgers. Due to those three factors, look for Lazard to have at least 48 yards for the third time in four games.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU - MORE than 71.5 receiving yards

Collins had a 'down' game last week when he posted 86 yards. The wideout is averaging over nine targets per game as the clear alpha receiver in Houston's offense. Collins will be facing a Jaguars defense that continues to be without their top cornerback, Tyson Campbell. In addition, the Jacksonville free safety room has been banged up. As a result, look for Collins to have at least one long reception and flirt with 100 yards.

George Pickens, WR, PIT - MORE than 51.5 receiving yards

Despite a low-volume passing attack in Pittsburgh, Pickens has recorded at least 57 yards in two of three games. In the game he fell short, the receiver was interfered with on multiple occasions, keeping him from a big game. This week, Pickens will face a Colts defense that struggles to rush the passer and will be without their best interior pass rusher, DeForest Buckner. Indy also has issues in pass coverage and will be without their top cornerback, JuJu Brents. Expect a big game from this emerging superstar.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN - MORE than 81.5 receiving yards

Chase had 118 yards against the Commanders, an NFC team, last week. Throughout his career, Chase has commonly shredded NFC teams that have not faced him before, especially in games when Joe Burrow was under center. In four games against the NFC last year, Chase had at least 100 yards on three occasions. The receiver also had at least 130 yards in two NFC games in 2022. This week, the Bengals will face a Carolina defense that creates very little pressure, while also struggling to defend receivers. In a must-win for Cincinnati, Chase has a great chance to top 100 yards.



Kyren Williams, RB, LAR - LESS than 95.5 rushing + receiving yards

Last week was the first time that Kyren Williams had more than 52 scrimmage yards in a game this season. On the season, the Rams running back is averaging 3.0 yards per carry and 5.8 yards per reception. Sure, Williams is getting volume, but running behind a terrible offensive line has hurt his production. This week, he'll face the Bears on the road. With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua out, look for Chicago to load the box with defenders, which should result in Williams having another low-yardage game.

Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU - LESS than 27.5 receiving yards

In three games, Schultz has yet to have more than three catches or 21 yards in any contest. With Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, there is very little left to go around in the Houston passing attack. Although the matchup against the Jaguars is neutral, it is excellent for the Houston wide receivers. There will be little need to involve Schultz in a game the Texans should be able to play with a lead.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jim Coventry plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mvp1986, DraftKings: mvp1986.