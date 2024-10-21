This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers : Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 7

The Baltimore Ravens (4-2) travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers (4-2) in an inter-conference matchup on Monday Night Football. The Ravens are 2nd in the AFC North, while the Bucs are in 1st in the NFC South. This matchup looks like it could have lots of fireworks based on the two offenses.

There are tons of great NFL betting promos available right now. Take advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook promo to bet and get up to $1000 in bonus bets

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds for Week 7

Ravens -3.5 (BetMGM -110) / Buccaneers +3.5 (bet 365 -105)

Ravens ML (BetMGM -190) / Buccaneers ML (ESPN Bet +170)

Total OVER 49.5 (FanDuel -115) / UNDER 50 (Fanatics -105)

The Ravens opened as -5.0 road favorites, but money came in on the home dog, pushing the line down to -3.5. The total opened 46.0 and has steadily climbed and now sits at 50 in most spots.

The majority of the bets (65%) and handle (68%) have come in on the Ravens. The total reflects "public" money on the Over at 82% of total bets, and 72% of the handle. There is a 16% percent difference on the Over for bets versus handle. The moneyline shows who has taken a position on the game, as the Ravens have received 79% of the bets, but only 75% of the handle.

Key Injuries

Ravens - DE Broderick Washington (O), LB Malik Harrison (O)

Buccaneers - DT Vita Vea (Q), RB Rachaad White (Q), CB Jamel Dean (O)

Monday Night Football is here and we have plenty of sportsbook promos available. This bet365 bonus code gets new players a first bet Safety Net worth up to $1000.

Ravens vs. Buccaneers Betting Picks

Laying -3.5 on the road in the NFL is tough, but not as tough when we see a high Total. With that being said, I just can not get there with the Ravens in this spot. I would rather look at the total in which both teams have the potential to put up a lot of points.

Baker Mayfield leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 15 and Lamar Jackson is the third-ranked passer according to PFF.

Both teams have trended towards higher scoring, with the Ravens at 5-1 and the Bucs 4-2 to the over.

The total has crept up during the week and from the time I started to write this article to when it went live, the number went up from 48.5 to 49.5/50.5.

A secondary bet on this game would be taking the Ravens over their first half team total of 13.5 and Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns.

Ravens vs. Buccaneers Best Bet: OVER 49.5 (FanDuel -115)

Ravens vs. Buccaneers Prediction

Both offenses can put up points and I think we get some fireworks here on Monday Night. Let's hope we get an exciting back and forth game that comes down to the wire.

Ravens 30, Bucs 27