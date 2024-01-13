This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend

The AFC Wild Card Weekend brings a key matchup between the six-seed Miami Dolphins (11-6) at the three-seed Kansas City Chiefs (11-6).

Let's dig into the betting market and discuss the wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Odds for Wild Card Weekend NFL Football

Dolphins: Spread (+4.5) -110, Moneyline +185; Projected Score 19.5 points

Chiefs: Spread (-4.5) -110, Moneyline -225; Projected Score 24.0 points

Game Total: 43.5 points

Totaling bets thus far, 53 percent of the money and 53 percent of the bets are on the Dolphins. There is 52 percent of the money on the Chiefs' moneyline, which is 74 percent of the bets. There is 53 percent of the money on the UNDER but 61 percent of the bets on the OVER.

Key injury situations to watch

Chiefs:

QUESTIONABLE WR Justyn Ross, OL Wanya Morris, WR Kadarius Toney, TE Travis Kelce

Dolphins:

QUESTIONABLE WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Tyreek Hill, CB Jalen Ramsey, OL Liam Eichenberg, S Jevon Holland, S DeShon Elliott, T Terron Armstead, RB De'Von Achane, CB Xavien Howard

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Betting Picks This Week

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Best Bet: Dolphins 1st Drive result PUNT (DraftKings +110) for 1 unit

This is one of my favorite go-to props when I like the UNDER and the team to struggle on offense. Based on the injuries and weather (I will say this often), getting this at even money is great value.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Best Bet: UNDER 44.5 (FanDuel -115) for 1 unit; ALTERNATE BET Dolphins UNDER 10.5 (DraftKings +320) for 0.25 unit

I am shocked this total has not come down to the low 40s and it still might end up there, but between the weather and the Dolphins' injuries, offense should be a challenge. The Chiefs offense is not what it used to be and they have been trending UNDER all season. The total points in this game was 35 points when they played on a neutral field on Nov. 5.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Best Bet: Chiefs -4.5 (DraftKings -110) for 0.5 unit; ALTERNATE BET Chiefs -9.5 (DraftKings +170) for 0.5 unit; ALTERNATE BET Chiefs -16.5 (DraftKings +374) for 0.25 unit

I ended up predicting Chiefs 24-13, but I could see this being even more of a lopsided game on the Chiefs side with a potential game like 23-6 or even lower because of the extreme low temperatures, Chiefs lack of offense and Dolphins injuries.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Prediction

Dolphins - #6 overall DVOA, #2 DVOA offense, #19 DVOA defense

Chiefs - #5 overall DVOA, #8 DVOA offense, #7 DVOA defense

Chiefs 24, Dolphins 13