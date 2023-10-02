Monday Night Football Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants, Week 4

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Seahawks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Monday Night Football, Week 4

Monday Night Football brings an NFC matchup of two playoff teams from a season ago when the New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks. Let's dig into the betting market and discuss three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Seahawks vs. Giants Betting Odds for Monday Night Football

Seahawks: Spread -2.0 (-110), -130 Moneyline

Giants: Spread +2.0 (-110), +110 Moneyline

Game Total: 47.0 points

This line opened at Giants -1.0, moved to -1.5, but has now flipped over to Seahawks -2.0. The Giants have had a brutal schedule, having to face the Cowboys and 49ers while sandwiched with the much-improved Cardinals.

The Seahawks lost outright as home favorites Week One against the Rams, but bounced back to beat the Lions and Panthers.

Seattle is an extreme public bet this week, as 82 percent of the money and 84 percent of the bets are on them.

Seahawks vs. Giants Betting Picks This Week

Seahawks vs. Giants Best Bet: Both Teams to Score 20 + Points (DraftKings Sportsbook -105) for 1 unit

This is not a bet that I would actively look for, but when looking at an island game, you have to surf the entire board and you will find 2-3 plays that really stand out. This is one of them, as I am not sure about the OVER 47, but I definitely like both teams to get into the 20s and it being a close game.

Seahawks vs. Giants Best Bet: Daniel Jones over 32.5 passing attempts (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 0.5 unit

I did not see a lot of value on player props in this game, as the oddsmakers look to have really dialed in on the numbers in my opinion. But I do like Daniel Jones over on his passing attempts with Saquon Barkley listed as doubtful. This means Jones will look to air it out more in the game plan, and he has posted 32, 37, 28, 27 and 35 attempts in his last five games, with three coming against the Eagles, Cowboys and 49ers.

The Seahawks defense ranks 31st against the pass and allowed 27, 31 and 30 points in each of their three games. This defense can be had even by a weaker Giants offense. The Seahawks offense will put up points forcing the Giants to throw to keep up in the game.

Seahawks vs. Giants Best Bet: Giants +2 ( DraftKings Sportsbook) for 0.75 unit

The movement on this line has been too much in favor of the Seahawks and they are a dangerous public road favorite on Monday Night. The Giants have looked rough, but they have also faced the Cowboys, Cardinals and 49ers. Missing Barkley and Andrew Thomas again makes life tough, but the Seahawks' pass rush is not very good, so Jones should have time to either pass or run from the pocket.

The Seahawks can score, but they also cannot stop anyone. This is a huge game for the Giants and home in prime time, against a team traveling all the way East.

Seahawks vs. Giants Prediction

I always look to fade the public when they are 80 percent or higher on bets, and we get that in Seattle. The Giants are in a great spot as home dogs on Monday night. Look for the Giants to win this game outright by a field goal. I have this Giants, 24-23