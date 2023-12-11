Monday Night Football, NFL Betting Picks & Props: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, Week 14

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 14

The Giants come out of their bye week with a difficult matchup against the surging Packers on Monday Night Football. Let's dig into the game and highlight some wagers to consider.

Giants vs. Packers Betting Odds for Week 14

Giants: Spread +6.5 (-110), +220 Moneyline

Packers: Spread -6.5 (-110), -270 Moneyline

Game Total: 36.5 points

Despite Tyrod Taylor (ribs) expected to be activated off IR, he will not start for the Giants. That job will remain with Tommy DeVito, who has led the team to consecutive victories.

Giants vs. Packers Betting Picks This Week

DeVito has looked much better since the Giants were demolished by the Cowboys in Week 10. In a great matchup against the Commanders in Week 11, he threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns. A much more difficult Patriots defense awaited him in Week 12, and he emerged with 191 passing yards and one touchdown.

The Packers have defended the pass well, allowing the 10th-fewest passing yards per game in the league. However, their offense has been performing better of late under the direction of Jordan Love, scoring a total of 56 points over the last two games. The Giants would likely love to run the ball a lot, but they might not be able to if they fall into an early hole. The potential for more pass attempts makes taking the over on DeVito's passing yards total appealing.

Giants vs. Packers Best Bet: Tommy DeVito over 172.5 passing yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

It's no secret that the Giants want to lean heavily on Saquon Barkley with DeVito under center. Against the Commanders, he received 14 carries and five targets. That helped him find his way into the end zone two times. In Week 12, he received 12 carries and three targets in a defensive struggle with the Patriots.

As good as the Packers have been defending the pass, they have given up the third-most rushing yards per game in the league. That has contributed to them allowing 10 touchdowns to opposing running backs. At plus odds, it's worth taking a chance on Barkley finding his way into the end zone.

Giants vs. Packers Best Bet: Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown scorer (+115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

As of Friday morning, it wasn't looking encouraging for Christian Watson (hamstring) to play in this game. He officially didn't practice Thursday and said he wasn't sure if he'd be ready in time for Monday. His potential absence would be significant, given that he has posted 12 receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns over the last two games.

If Watson can't play, more targets would likely be coming the way of Romeo Doubs. He also had one of his best games of the season last week, catching four of five targets for 72 yards against the Chiefs. In terms of his receiving yards prop total, Doubs has produced at least 42 receiving yards in two of his last three games. If Watson is out, Doubs could sail past the over. Even if he plays, Doubs can still hit this over.

Giants vs. Packers Best Bet: Romeo Doubs over 41.5 receiving yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Giants vs. Packers Prediction

The Packers are only 2-4 on the road this season. Three of their road losses came against the Falcons, Raiders and Broncos, none of which are exactly juggernauts. The Giants come into this matchup well rested and having won two straight. It will be difficult for the Giants to win outright, but look for them to keep things close enough to cover the spread.