Monday Night Football NFL Picks And Player Props for Week 15

Tonight looks like one of the more attractive Monday night games we've had this season and the over/under of 45 was actually one of the higher lines this week. Of course, if Jalen Hurts sits out due to an illness, that could change everything. However, I highly doubts he sits out and when a player has a slight injury tag or is questionable with an illness, they end up performing just fine.

Noah Fant OVER 21.5 Receiving Yards -110 (DraftKings)

OK, this is probably the sucker bet of the week but I'll bite. Fant has at least 35 receiving yards in each of his last two games (four targets in each) and went over this mark three games ago (25 receiving yards). The Eagles rank 22nd against opposing tight ends and I wouldn't expect Colby Parkinson to vulture away any more targets. I also like taking a same-game parlay with the alternative receiving (25+ receiving yards +105) and an anytime touchdown (+475) on DraftKings, which will work out to +650 odds. There's also a familiarity with backup Drew Lock from their Denver days and in a one-game sample Fant had a line of 4-2-35. This is my favorite wager of the night and I might wait and bet this again in-game if there's a slow start for Fant and this number starts to drop as a result.

Philadelphia Eagles Money Line -160 (Caesars)

There are a few reasons to take the money line for this game although I'm not usually a fan, especially given the odds. It's tough to see a good team like the Eagles lose three games in a row and the Eagles have been a good road team going 5-2 this season. Matt Patricia has taken over calling the defense (which can only help considering the last two games) and it doesn't look like Geno Smith will suit up again for the Seahawks. On paper, the Eagles have been fantastic against opposing running backs but terrible against the pass. That means tonight's game will likely rest on the shoulders of Drew Lock; I'm totally fine with fading instead of backing him here.

D'Andre Swift Over 76.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards -115 (DraftKings)

Swift has been pretty bad the last two games and the Dallas and San Francisco defenses had a lot to do with that. These last two games likely helped bring this line down to a reasonable level and the Seahawks (rank 28th against opposing running backs) are a great matchup for Swift. Before playing the 49ers and Cowboys, Swift hit the over for this mark with his rushing alone in the previous two games. It was likely an anomaly that Swift had zero targets in the passing game and I'd expect 2-3 Monday night. I also like his anytime touchdown odds (+165, FanDuel), considering the Eagles may lean more on Swift tonight with Hurts not being 100 percent.