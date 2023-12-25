This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football NFL Picks And Player Props for Week 16

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, and it gives new users access to a generous bet anything to get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, along with one of the best sports betting sites in the online sports betting world today.

Justin Watson Anytime Touchdown +470 (FanDuel), Marquez Valdes-Scantling +650 (FanDuel)

I like taking both players here as there's a huge ceiling if both of them score. Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney are both injured, moving both of these players up on the depth charts a couple of spots. The Chiefs are 10-point favorites and the Raiders will likely be focused on shutting down Travis Kelce and to a lesser extent, Rashee Rice. I can see either Watson or MVS score on a long pass play and it would make sense to parlay the anytime touchdown with the over on longest reception for either player if possible.

The BetMGM bonus code features a great welcome offer for new customers. And as of Sept. 28, sports betting is live in Kentucky. Football fans in the Bluegrass State can get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM Kentucky sports betting promo.

Dallas Goedert Over 38.5 Receiving Yards -120 (DraftKings)

We are now at two straight games of four catches for 30 yards for Goedert since he returned from missing three games with a forearm injury. The Eagles are expected to roll in this game as almost two-touchdown favorites, although it's worth noting the Giants rank fifth against opposing tight ends. However, Goedert is an elite player at the position and his nine targets last week suggest a big game is coming. What I like best about this prop is that it could easily hit the over by halftime and I'd also check out the alternative receiving yardage numbers at plus odds (70+ yards is +390 on DraftKings).

Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown -220 (FanDuel)

I normally wouldn't think about taking anything at these odds, but for McCaffrey I'll make an exception. He's scored in four of his last five games and in 12 out of 14 games (86 percent) this season. Basically, if you got these odds and took this every week, you'd be ahead by a fair amount. The Ravens are a good defense but they're on the road and McCaffrey has scored in five out of six games at home this season. The 49ers are slated to score around 27 points and I'd expect them to lean heavily on McCaffrey, who should be able to find the end zone.

Isaiah Likely Under 38.5 Receiving Yards -105 (DraftKings)

I'd wait as long as possible before taking the under here as I think this line will creep higher as the day goes on Monday. Likely has had 83 and 70 receiving yards in the last two games but those were against opponents who rank in the bottom third of the league against opposing tight ends. This seems like a sucker bet considering he's hit the over in three straight games (the three since Mark Andrews got hurt) so I'll go the other direction. Again, I'd wait as long as possible to take this since I think the number ends up in the mid-40s.