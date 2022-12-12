Monday Night Football Picks: Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots Betting Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots Odds, Predictions and Player Props for Monday Night Football

Last article: 2-7, -5.70 units

Season: 77-129, -64.34 units

New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds for Week 14

Pointspread: Patriots -2, -110 (DraftKings)

Total: 43.5, -110 (DraftKings)

Moneyline: Patriots -130, Cardinals +110 (DraftKings)

Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots Betting Picks and Player Props This Week

Rhamondre Stevenson over 4.5 receptions, -146 (FanDuel)

The Patriots' top offensive weapon will have the backfield to himself tonight, with Damien Harris expected to miss this game. Stevenson has seen heavy volume in the passing game in recent weeks, recording six or more receptions in five of his last six games. While the juice is a little pricey on this one, it seems highly likely that Stevenson will record 5+ receptions in this good passing matchup.

Rhamondre Stevenson under 17.5 rushing attempts, +100 (DraftKings)

Good play at even money, as Stevenson had recorded 18 or more rushing attempts in a game just twice all year. Even with Damien Harris out of the lineup, Stevenson is so active in the passing game that it will be hard for him to approach this number of carries, particularly if the Patriots fall behind in this game.

Kyler Murray over 34.5 rushing yards, -113 (FanDuel)

Murray has been very effective running the ball recently, covering this total in five of his last six games. During that six-game stretch, Murray has averaged seven rushing attempts per game, while averaging 54 rushing yards per game. Based on that recent activity, he seems likely to reach 35 yards here.

