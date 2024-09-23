Monday Night Football Bengals vs. Commanders Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Bengals vs. Commanders Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Monday Night Football

Week 3 brings two Monday Night Football games, one of which is a matchup between the Bengals and Commanders. Let's dig into this game and highlight some of the best wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 10-8 (+0.92 units)

Bengals vs Commanders Betting Odds

Bengals: Spread -7.5 (-105), -350 Moneyline (BetMGM)

Commanders: Spread +7.5 (-115), +285 Moneyline (Caesars)

Game Total: 46.5 points

The Bengals sit at 0-2 and will exit in a tough spot if they lose this game. The Ravens and Browns also have a losing records in the AFC North, but the Steelers jumped out to a 3-0 start.

Bengals vs. Commanders Betting Picks

Ja'Marr Chase over 80.5 receiving yards (-110 FanDuel) for 1 unit

Ja'Marr Chase has had a rough start to the season after holding out for the entire preseason in a contract dispute. In Week 1, Chase caught all six of his targets for 62 yards. He followed that up by catching four of five targets for 35 yards in Week 2. It's worth noting that Chase also got off to a slow start in 2023, posting a combined 10 receptions for 70 yards over his first two games.

Chase broke out in Week 3 last year, catching 12 of 15 targets for 141 yards at home on Monday Night Football against the Rams. Week 3 this year not only brings a home game, but he also has a great matchup against the Commanders. Washington allowed the most passing yards per game in the league last year and have given up the ninth-most passing yards per game this season. Don't be surprised if Chase at least approaches 100 receiving yards in this game.

Joe Burrow over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-148 FanDuel) for 1 unit

After a disastrous performance in Week 1, Joe Burrow rebounded to throw for 258 yards and two touchdowns versus the Chiefs last week. Burrow has played 13 home games since the beginning of the 2022 season. He finished with at least two passing touchdowns in nine of those games.

The Commanders allowed 39 passing touchdowns in 2023, four more than any other team in the league. Baker Mayfield had four touchdown passes against them in Week 1 this year, then Daniel Jones followed that up with two touchdown passes of his own last week. The over is the way to go with Burrow's passing touchdowns prop.

Austin Ekeler over 18.5 receiving yards (-110 FanDuel) for 1 unit

Brian Robinson Jr. serves as the Commanders' main running back, but Austin Ekeler has also become a factor. He logged 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 1 and 43.5 percent in Week 2. In both games, he finished with at least three receptions and 47 receiving yards.

With their defensive struggles, the Commanders might have a hard time keeping the Bengals out of the end zone. If that plays out, it would likely force them to throw a lot to keep pace. In that scenario, Ekeler potentially adds additional targets. While he isn't the player that he was in his prime with the Chargers, Ekeler has shown already that he remains a dangerous weapon in the passing game.

Bengals vs. Commanders Prediction

The Commanders beat the Giants last week, but if the Giants didn't lose their kicker on the opening kickoff, the result could have been different. The Bengals have a much more potent offense and will get a boost with Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to make his season debut. The Bengals should exploit the Commanders' porous secondary and win in convincing fashion.