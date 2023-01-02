Monday Night Football Picks: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills Expert Bets and Player Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Odds, Predictions, and Top Player Props for Monday Night Football Week 17

Last article: 3-0, +3.00 units

Season: 89-145, -69.98 units

Bengals vs. Bills Betting Odds for Week 17

Pointspread: Bills -1.5, -115 (DraftKings)

Total: 49.5, over -115 (DraftKings)

Moneyline: Bills -125, Bengals +105

Cincinnati Bengals +1.5, -105 vs. Buffalo Bills (DraftKings)

The Bengals haven't lost a home game since Week 1 vs. the Steelers, and are arguably the hottest team in the league right now, winners of seven straight games. That seems to mirror last year's Bengals team, who heated up noticeably down the stretch on their way to a big playoff run that landed them in the Super Bowl. With that in mind, it's worth noting the Bengals have been tough to beat in big games, and of course, that holds true with QB Joe Burrow even going back to college. Good value getting points at home with what's probably the better team.

Tee Higgins over 69.5 receiving yards, -113 (FanDuel)

Higgins tends to be boom-or-bust in the yardage category, but he figures to have plenty of opportunity tonight in what projects as a shootout-type game vs. Buffalo. Even with his disappointing three-catch game vs. the Chiefs thrown in, Higgins has averaged 6.5 receptions over the last half-dozen games that he's played in, with the Bengals winning all six of those games. I think there's a good chance Higgins covers this total on what should be increased volume.

Ja'Marr Chase over 6.5 receptions, -130 (DraftKings)

While Higgins can be a bit volatile, Chase seems to have the more consistent role in the passing game, recording seven or more receptions in each of the last seven games that he's played in. With the Bengals obviously looking to pass tonight, it almost seems a given that Chase will be highly involved, and he seems a clear favorite to get to seven receptions once again.

Tee Higgins anytime touchdown, +175 (FanDuel)

Higgins has scored a touchdown in four consecutive games where he's been on the field, while the Bills' defense ranks 21st in fantasy points allowed to WRs. Clear value at the +175 price, especially in what figures to be a high-scoring game.