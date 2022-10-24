Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

After a wild Sunday that included plenty of upsets, we don't exactly have the most exciting Monday Night Football matchup with the Bears taking on the Patriots. Let's try to add some juice to this game by playing on Monkey Knife Fight.

Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out.

More Or Less Contest

Let's start things with a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. Our options are DeVante Parker 38.5 receiving yards and Justin Fields 42.5 rushing yards. For Parker, he should receive a boost with Mac Jones (ankle) expected to start. However, Parker has been widely inconsistent. He had one game this season with 156 receiving yards, and another with 64. He also had three games with fewer than 10 receiving yards. With that in mind, I'm leaning toward the under for his number.

With Fields, let's go with the over. The Bears are extremely thin at wide receiver and their offensive line is not good, which means that Fields often finds himself scrambling and set up with designed runs. He's recorded at least 47 rushing yards in four consecutive games, and he had 88 rushing yards on 12 carries in Week 6 against the Commanders. The Patriots' defense can be stingy, but I still like the over for Fields.

Rapid Fire Contest

One interesting option is a 2/2 goal for 2.5X the prize. The battles are Jones vs. Fields fantasy points (with Fields receiving a +2.5 fantasy points bonus) and Rhamondre Stevenson vs. David Montgomery fantasy points (with Montgomery receiving a +1.5 fantasy points bonus). First off, give me Fields over Jones. Jones is just coming back from an ankle injury, and he has just two touchdown passes through three games. With the damage that Fields can do on the ground, he has the highest upside.

With the two running backs, I'll take Stevenson to outproduce Montgomery. Damien Harris is set to return for the Patriots, but it's difficult to envision them taking too much work away from Stevenson. He had 161 rushing yards against the Lions in Week 5, then he followed that with 76 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Browns in Week 6. Montgomery has combined for 87 rushing yards his last two games, and he has only one touchdown all season.

Stat Shootout Contest

With points likely being difficult to come by in this game, it's not easy to get overly exciting about too many of these options. I'll go with two players to combine for 138.5 rushing yards for 2X the prize. I'll take Stevenson and Montgomery. Stevenson is the most explosive running back in this game, so even if Harris steals some carries from him, Stevenson can rip off a big gain whenever he touches the ball.

For Montgomery, the good news is that he has received at least 15 carries in three of the five games that he's played in. One of the two games that he failed to receive at least that many, he left early with an injury. He did have 122 rushing yards against the Packers in Week 2, so he can be dangerous.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.