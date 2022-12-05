Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Buccaneers and Saints brings some interesting options on Monkey Knife Fight. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out

More Or Less Contest

Let's start with a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. We have Tom Brady at 17.5 fantasy points and Alvin Kamara at 15.5 fantasy points. The Saints held Brady in check Week 2, limiting him to 190 passing yards and one touchdown. The Saints have been good against the pass this season, allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards per game in the league and just 14 passing touchdowns. Take the under for Brady.

Let's also take the under for Kamara. The Buccaneers have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs. Kamara also has a difficult time getting into the end zone, with all three of his touchdowns this season coming Week 8 against the Raiders. Over his last four games, he only has a total of 111 rushing yards and 135 receiving yards.

Rapid Fire Contest

One option to consider is a 2/2 goal for 2.5X the prize The battles are Brady vs. Andy Dalton passing yards (with Dalton receiving a +61.5 passing yards bonus) and Chris Godwin vs. Mike Evans receiving yards (with Evans receiving a +10.5 receiving yards bonus). For the quarterbacks, take Dalton because of the hefty bonus. Brady hasn't surpassed 290 passing yards in five of his last six games, and he had fewer than 260 passing yards three times during that stretch. Dalton hasn't been lighting up the scoreboard, but he has at least 204 passing yards in five of his last six games, including three games with at least 229 passing yards.

For the wide receivers, take Godwin over Evans. We haven't seen much production lately from Evans, who has 54 receiving yards or fewer in three consecutive games. During that span, he totaled 12 receptions on 26 targets. Godwin has at least 71 receiving yards in three of the last four games and he has been targeted at least 10 times in five of the last six games.

Stat Shootout Contest

Closing things out will be the contest in which three players have to combine for 19.5+ receptions for 2X the prize. The first player to build this around is Godwin, given his hefty target share. He had 12 receptions against the Browns last week and has at least six receptions in all but one game this season. The second player to roll with is Kamara. Despite his limited touchdown production, he remains heavily involved in the passing game. He finished with six catches against a tough 49ers defense last week, marking his fifth game of the season with at least that many receptions.

Rounding out this trio will be Chris Olave. Michael Thomas (toe) couldn't stay healthy, immediately thrusting the rookie Olave into a prominent role. He hasn't disappointed, totaling 56 receptions for 822 yards and three touchdowns. Across his last six games, he has 31 receptions on 50 targets. During that span, he had fewer than five catches in a game just once. When these teams previously met, he caught five of 13 targets for 80 yards.

