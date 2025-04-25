NFL Betting
Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NFL Draft Prospects

Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NFL Draft Prospects

Written by 
Christopher Boan 
Published on April 25, 2025
Now that the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, the team at Rotowire.com took a look at the personal Instagram accounts of each player selected during the first round. We were able to secure the growth of each prospects' social media from Thursday, April 24th at 9:00 ET to Friday, April 25th at 9:00 ET.

Top 10 Social Media Followers Added By Draft Prospects 

Rank 

Player 

Team 

# of Followers Added* 

Ashton Jeanty 

Las Vegas Raiders 

35,000 

Matthew Golden 

Green Bay Packers 

34,400 

Jaxson Dart 

New York Giants 

28,000 

Abdul Carter 

New York Giants 

27,000 

Will Campbell 

New England Patriots 

25,700 

Jihaad Campbell 

Philadelphia Eagles 

22,800 

Cam Ward 

Tennessee Titans 

22,000 

Tetairoa McMillan 

Carolina Panthers 

14,100 

T-9 

Mykel Williams 

San Francisco 49ers 

13,400 

T-9 

Jahdae Barron 

Denver Broncos 

13,400 

*Rounded to nearest whole number 

When it came to draft night movement on the social media front, no first round pick gained more popularity than former Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty, who was picked by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth selection on Thursday night.  

Jeanty, who finished his time in the Gem State with 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground in 40 games with the Broncos, gained 35,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, finishing just ahead of former Texas Longhorns wideout Matthew Golden.  

Golden gained 34,400 followers on the Meta-owned social media site overnight, doing so after the Green Bay Packers took him with the 23rd pick in the first round after he caught 58 balls for 987 yards in his lone season with the Longhorns in 2024.  

Other big-time movers on social media overnight included a pair of New York Giants selections, in former Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (+28,000 followers) and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter (+27,000 followers), while offensive tackle Will Campbell picked up 25,700 followers on Instagram after the New England Patriots picked the former LSU Tigers star with the fourth pick on Thursday.

  Top 10 Social Media Percentage Growth By Draft Prospects

Rank 

Player 

Team 

Percentage Growth* 

Grey Zabel 

Seattle Seahawks 

150.0% 

Josh Simmons 

Kansas City Chiefs 

144.4% 

Derrick Harmon 

Pittsburgh Steelers 

121.5% 

Armand Membou 

New York Jets 

111.1% 

Jihaad Campbell 

Philadelphia Eagles 

56.0% 

Matthew Golden 

Green Bay Packers 

50.1% 

Will Campbell 

New England Patriots 

44.2% 

Maxwell Hairston 

Buffalo Bills 

40.0% 

Mykel Williams 

San Francisco 49ers 

38.6% 

10 

Josh Conerly Jr. 

Washington Commanders 

37.2% 

*Rounded to nearest whole number

When broken down by percentages, the first round pick with the greatest social media following growth overnight was former North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel, who was taken 18th overall by the Seattle Seahawks out of the FCS powerhouse program.  

Overall, Zabel's following swelled by 150% after getting picked by Seattle, beating out fellow offensive lineman Josh Simmons of Ohio State, who saw a 144.4% surge in followers after getting picked 32nd overall by the Kansas City Chiefs.  

Two other picks, in Derrick Harmon of the Pittsburgh Steelers (+121.5%) and Armand Membou of the New York Jets (+111.1%) saw triple-digit growth in their social media following on Instagram overnight, while Jihaad Campbell out of Alabama was the next closest, with a 56% surge in followers after the Philadelphia Eagles took him with the 31st pick in Green Bay Thursday night.  

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Christopher Boan
Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
