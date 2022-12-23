New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 16

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, Week 16

Coming off an important win over the Commanders last week, the Giants are in the driver's seat for a Wild Card spot in the NFC. They will look to further improve their chances of making the playoffs in Week 16 when they take on the Vikings. Let's dig into the betting market for this game and highlight some wagers to consider.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.78 units)

Season record: 22-19-1 (-1.07 units)

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Giants: Spread +4 (-110), +170 Moneyline

Vikings: Spread -4 (-110), -200 Moneyline

Game Total: 48.5 points

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Best Bets And Player Props

Justin Jefferson Over 89.5 Receiving Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Vikings pulled off a comeback win for the ages in Week 15, rallying from a 33-point defect to defeat the Colts. Jefferson was right in the thick of the action, catching 12 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. It marked his ninth 100-yard game of the season and the 10th time that he finished with at least 98 receiving yards.

The Vikings throw to Jefferson early and often. He has received at least 11 targets in four straight games and at least that many targets in 10 games this season, overall. The Giants will once again be without Adoree' Jackson (knee), leaving them ill-equipped to try and slow down Jefferson. Don't be surprised if he adds yet another 100-yard performance to his resume, let alone hits the over on this prop.

Isaiah Hodgins Over 33.5 Receiving Yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants continue to operate with a patchwork group at wide receiver. Darius Slayton has emerged as their number one option with Sterling Shepard (knee) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) both on IR. Kenny Golladay barely plays anymore because of his struggles, such as last week when he logged only one snap against the Commanders.

Someone else besides Slayton needs to step up, and Hodgins has been his top running mate of late. He has caught at least four passes in three straight games, receiving a total of 16 targets during that span. While he didn't put up gaudy numbers, he did finish with at least 37 receiving yards in each game. The Vikings have allowed the second-most passing yards per game in the league, making the over for Hodgins appealing.

Justin Jefferson and Darius Slayton Over 149.5 Combined Receiving Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Jefferson is the main reason to like the over for this combined prop. As previously noted, he has nine games this season with at least 100 receiving yards. Crazy enough, he has produced at least 147 receiving yards in a game five times. While it would be a surprise to see him reach the over on this number by himself, it's not out of the question.

As for Slayton, he produced a modest 23 yards on five receptions last week. Prior to that, he had posted at least 58 receiving yards in six of his previous seven games. He also had three games with at least 86 receiving yards during that stretch. With his role as the top wide receiver for the Giants, he could exploit the suspect Vikings' pass defense.

