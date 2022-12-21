NFL Week 16 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.
NFL Odds and Picks for Week 16
Holiday travel made it a little trickier to fully flesh out this article but we've still got picks and best bets for every game on the board this week. We'll cut right to the chase below. Happy holidays, everyone, and I appreciate everyone checking out this article throughout the season.
NFL Week 16 Betting Picks For Each Game
|Date
|Game Matchup
|Week 16 Picks
|Thursday, December 22
|Jets vs. Jaguars
|Jaguars -1.5; Over 38.5
|Saturday, December 24
|Ravens vs. Falcons
|Ravens -7; Over 37
|Saturday, December 24
|Panthers vs. Lions
|Lions -2.5; Over 44.5
|Saturday, December 24
|Bears vs. Bills
|Bears +9; Over 41.0
|Saturday, December 24
|Browns vs. Saints
|Browns -3; Over 32
|Saturday, December 24
|Chiefs vs. Seahawks
|Chiefs -9; Under 49
|Saturday, December 24
|Vikings vs. Giants
|Vikings -3.5; Under 48.5
|Saturday, December 24
|Patriots vs. Bengals
|Bengals -3; Over 41.5
|Saturday, December 24
|Titans vs. Texans
|Titans -4; Under 37.5
|Saturday, December 24
|49ers vs. Commanders
|Commanders +7.5; Over 37.5
|Saturday, December 24
|Cowboys vs. Eagles
|Eagles +5.5; Under 47.5
|Saturday, December 24
|Steelers vs. Raiders
|Raiders +2.5; Over 38
|Sunday, December 25
|Dolphins vs. Packers
|Dolphins -4; Under 49.5
|Sunday, December 25
|Rams vs. Broncos
|Rams +2.5; Under 36.5
|Sunday, December 25
|Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
|Cardinals +6.5; Under 41.5
|Monday, December 26
|Colts vs. Chargers
|Colts +4; Under 46.5
Predictions for NFL Week 16
In this article, we'll dig into the NFL Week 16 odds along with our predictions for each game -- both against the spread and on the totals.
Jets vs. Jaguars
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Jets vs. Jaguars
|Jaguars -1.5
|New York -108; Jacksonville -108
|38.5
Spread Pick: Jaguars -1 (PointsBet)
Total Pick: Over 38.5 (PointsBet)
Ravens vs. Falcons
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Ravens vs. Falcons
|Ravens -7.0
|Baltimore -300; Atlanta +265
|37.0
Spread Pick: Ravens -7.0 (BetMGM)
Total Pick: Over 37.0 (DraftKings)
Panthers vs. Lions
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Panthers vs. Lions
|Lions -2.5
|Detroit -142; Carolina +130
|44.5
Spread Pick: Lions -2.5 (PointsBet)
Total Pick: Over 44.5 (PointsBet)
Bears vs. Bills
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Bears vs. Bills
|Bills -8.5
|Buffalo -400; Chicago +330
|41.5
Spread Pick: Bears +9.0 (PointsBet)
Total Pick: Over 41.0 (PointsBet)
Browns vs. Saints
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Browns vs. Saints
|Browns -3
|Cleveland -154; New Orleans +140
|32.0
Spread Pick: Browns -3 (DraftKings)
Total Pick: Over 31.5 (DraftKings)
Chiefs vs. Seahawks
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Chiefs vs. Seahawks
|Chiefs -9.0
|Kansas City -410; Seattle +350
|48.5
Spread Pick: Chiefs -9.0 (BetMGM)
Total Pick: Under 49.0 (PointsBet)
Vikings vs. Giants
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Vikings vs. Giants
|Vikings -3.5
|Minnesota -170; New York +150
|47.5
Spread Pick: Vikings -3.5 (PointsBet)
Total Pick: Under 48.5 (DraftKings)
Patriots vs. Bengals
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Patriots vs. Bengals
|Bengals -3
|Cincinnati -167; New England +145
|41.5
Spread Pick: Bengals -3 (PointsBet)
Total Pick: Over 41.5 (DraftKings)
Titans vs. Texans
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Titans vs. Texans
|Titans -4
|Tennessee -222; Houston +195
|37.5
Spread Pick: Titans -4 (BetMGM)
Total Pick: Under 37.5(FanDuel)
49ers vs. Commanders
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|49ers vs. Commanders
|49ers -7
|San Francisco -330 ; Washington +295
|37.5
Spread Pick: Washington +7.5 (FanDuel)
Total Pick: Over 37.5 (FanDuel)
Cowboys vs. Eagles
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Cowboys vs. Eagles
|Cowboys -4.5
|Dallas -200; Philadelphia +195
|46.5
Spread Pick: Eagles +5.5 (PointsBet)
Total Pick: Under 47.5 (FanDuel)
Steelers vs. Raiders
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Steelers vs. Raiders
|Steelers -2.5
|Pittsburgh -133; LV +128
|38
Spread Pick: Raiders +2.5 (FanDuel)
Total Pick: Over 38 (DraftKings)
Chargers vs. Titans
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Dolphins vs. Packers
|Dolphins -4
|Miami -200; GB +176
|49.5
Spread Pick: Dolphins -4 (PointsBet)
Total Pick: Under 49.5 (FanDuel)
Rams vs. Broncos
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Rams vs. Broncos
|Broncos -2.5
|Denver -135; LA +122
|36.5
Spread Pick: Rams +2.5 (FanDuel)
Total Pick: Under 36.5 (PointsBet)
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
|Tampa Bay -6.5
|Tampa Bay -265; Arizona +240
|41.5
Spread Pick: Cardinals +6.5 (PointsBet)
Total Pick: Under 41.5 (FanDuel)
Colts vs. Chargers
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Colts vs. Chargers
|Chargers -3.5
|Los Angeles -190; Indianapolis +180
|46.5
Spread Pick: Indianapolis +4 (PointsBet)
Total Pick: Under 46.5 (PointsBet)
NFL Week 16 Best Bets
Check out our favorite Week 16 NFL picks against the spread and on totals across multiple NFL betting sites below.
BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 16
BetMGM always has some of the most competitive NFL odds every week. If you're new to BetMGM, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Below are our best bets for Week 16 at BetMGM. Ohio is less than two weeks away from launching sports betting and the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code gets those located in the Buckeye State a pre-live bonus.
- Ravens Falcons OVER 37
- Lions -2.5
Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 16
Check out our top NFL picks at Caesars Sportsbook for NFL Week 16. If you're in Maryland, you can sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code now that sports betting is officially live. If you're located elsewhere try the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL to get your first bet on Caesars when you sign up.
- Lions-Panthers Over 44.5
- Bengals -3.5 (-110)
WynnBET Best Bets for NFL Week 16
WynnBet is a rising star in the sports betting space with competitive NFL odds and a multitude of other sports. The good folks at WynnBet also offer a great signup bonus when new customers use the WynnBET promo code, XROTO.
- Eagles ML +195
- Eagles-Cowboys Under 47.5
DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 16
DraftKings is an industry leader in sports betting. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code gets new users a bonus at sign-up. Here are our best picks for NFL Week 16 using DraftKings' odds.
- Raiders +2.5
- Raiders-Steelers Over 38
FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 16
FanDuel Sportsbook is a titan of the sports betting space. Check out our best bets for NFL Week 16 using odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Dolphins -4
- Dolphins Packers Under 49.5
BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 16
Sign up with BetRivers using the BetRivers bonus code for up to $500 in second-chance bets at registration. BetRivers customers can make use of those second-chance wagers for these picks for Week 16.
- Cardinals +6.5
- Colts +4
PointsBet Best Bets for NFL Week 16
PointsBet is a riser in the sports betting space and offers odds competitive with some of the bigger books. The PointsBet promo code gets new users four risk-free bets upon signup worth $200 apiece. Give "PointsBetting" a try for NFL Week 16 and maximize your betting experience
- Titans -4
- Bengals-Patriots OVER 41.5