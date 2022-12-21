NFL Betting
NFL Week 16 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

NFL Week 16 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

John McKechnie 
December 21, 2022

NFL Odds and Picks for Week 16

Holiday travel made it a little trickier to fully flesh out this article but we've still got picks and best bets for every game on the board this week. We'll cut right to the chase below. Happy holidays, everyone, and I appreciate everyone checking out this article throughout the season.

NFL Week 16 Betting Picks For Each Game

DateGame MatchupWeek 16 Picks
Thursday, December 22Jets vs. JaguarsJaguars -1.5; Over 38.5
Saturday, December 24Ravens vs. FalconsRavens -7; Over 37
Saturday, December 24Panthers vs. LionsLions -2.5; Over 44.5
Saturday, December 24Bears vs. BillsBears +9; Over 41.0
Saturday, December 24Browns vs. SaintsBrowns -3; Over 32
Saturday, December 24Chiefs vs. SeahawksChiefs -9; Under 49
Saturday, December 24Vikings vs. GiantsVikings -3.5; Under 48.5
Saturday, December 24Patriots vs. BengalsBengals -3; Over 41.5
Saturday, December 24Titans vs. TexansTitans -4; Under 37.5
Saturday, December 2449ers vs. CommandersCommanders +7.5; Over 37.5
Saturday, December 24Cowboys vs. EaglesEagles +5.5; Under 47.5
Saturday, December 24Steelers vs. RaidersRaiders +2.5; Over 38
Sunday, December 25Dolphins vs. PackersDolphins -4; Under 49.5
Sunday, December 25Rams vs. BroncosRams +2.5; Under 36.5
Sunday, December 25Cardinals vs. BuccaneersCardinals +6.5; Under 41.5
Monday, December 26Colts vs. ChargersColts +4; Under 46.5

Predictions for NFL Week 16

In this article, we'll dig into the NFL Week 16 odds along with our predictions for each game -- both against the spread and on the totals.

Jets vs. Jaguars

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Jets vs. JaguarsJaguars -1.5New York -108; Jacksonville -108 38.5

Spread Pick: Jaguars -1 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 38.5 (PointsBet)

Ravens vs. Falcons

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Ravens vs. FalconsRavens -7.0Baltimore -300; Atlanta +26537.0

Spread Pick: Ravens -7.0 (BetMGM)

Total Pick:  Over 37.0 (DraftKings)

Panthers vs. Lions

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Panthers vs. LionsLions -2.5Detroit -142; Carolina +13044.5

Spread Pick: Lions -2.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (PointsBet)

Bears vs. Bills

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Bears vs. BillsBills -8.5Buffalo -400; Chicago +33041.5

Spread Pick: Bears +9.0 (PointsBet)

Total Pick:  Over 41.0 (PointsBet)

Browns vs. Saints

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Browns vs. SaintsBrowns -3Cleveland -154; New Orleans +14032.0

Spread Pick: Browns -3 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 31.5 (DraftKings)

Chiefs vs. Seahawks

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Chiefs vs. SeahawksChiefs -9.0Kansas City -410; Seattle +35048.5

Spread Pick: Chiefs -9.0 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Under 49.0 (PointsBet)

Vikings vs. Giants

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Vikings vs. GiantsVikings -3.5Minnesota -170; New York +15047.5

Spread Pick: Vikings -3.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 48.5 (DraftKings)

Patriots vs. Bengals 

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Patriots vs. BengalsBengals -3Cincinnati -167; New England +14541.5

Spread Pick:  Bengals -3 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 41.5 (DraftKings)

Titans vs. Texans

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Titans vs. TexansTitans -4Tennessee -222; Houston +19537.5

Spread Pick: Titans -4 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Under 37.5(FanDuel)

49ers vs. Commanders

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
49ers vs. Commanders49ers -7San Francisco -330 ; Washington +29537.5

Spread Pick: Washington +7.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 37.5 (FanDuel)

Cowboys vs. Eagles

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Cowboys vs. EaglesCowboys -4.5Dallas -200; Philadelphia +19546.5

Spread Pick: Eagles +5.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 47.5 (FanDuel)

Steelers vs. Raiders

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Steelers vs. RaidersSteelers -2.5Pittsburgh -133; LV +12838

Spread Pick:  Raiders +2.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 38 (DraftKings)

Chargers vs. Titans 

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Dolphins vs. PackersDolphins -4Miami -200; GB +17649.5

Spread Pick: Dolphins -4 (PointsBet)

Total Pick:  Under 49.5 (FanDuel)

Rams vs. Broncos

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Rams vs. BroncosBroncos -2.5Denver -135; LA +12236.5

Spread Pick: Rams +2.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick:  Under 36.5 (PointsBet)

Cardinals vs. Buccaneers

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Cardinals vs. BuccaneersTampa Bay -6.5Tampa Bay -265; Arizona +24041.5

Spread Pick: Cardinals +6.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick:  Under 41.5 (FanDuel)

Colts vs. Chargers

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Colts vs. ChargersChargers -3.5Los Angeles -190; Indianapolis +18046.5

Spread Pick: Indianapolis +4 (PointsBet)

Total Pick:  Under 46.5 (PointsBet)

NFL Week 16 Best Bets

Check out our favorite Week 16 NFL picks against the spread and on totals across multiple NFL betting sites below.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Below are our best bets for Week 16 at BetMGM.

  • Ravens Falcons OVER 37
  • Lions -2.5

  • Ravens Falcons OVER 37
  • Lions -2.5

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Check out our top NFL picks at Caesars Sportsbook for NFL Week 16.

  • Lions-Panthers Over 44.5
  • Bengals -3.5 (-110) 

  • Lions-Panthers Over 44.5
  • Bengals -3.5 (-110)

WynnBET Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Here are our best picks for NFL Week 16 using DraftKings' odds.

  • Raiders +2.5
  • Raiders-Steelers Over 38 

  • Eagles ML +195
  • Eagles-Cowboys Under 47.5

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Here are our best picks for NFL Week 16 using DraftKings' odds.

  • Raiders +2.5
  • Raiders-Steelers Over 38

  • Raiders +2.5
  • Raiders-Steelers Over 38

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Check out our best bets for NFL Week 16 using odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • Dolphins -4
  • Dolphins Packers Under 49.5

  • Dolphins -4
  • Dolphins Packers Under 49.5

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 16

BetRivers customers can make use of those second-chance wagers for these picks for Week 16.

  • Cardinals +6.5
  • Colts +4

  • Cardinals +6.5
  • Colts +4

PointsBet Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Give "PointsBetting" a try for NFL Week 16 and maximize your betting experience

  • Titans -4
  • Bengals-Patriots OVER 41.5

  • Titans -4
  • Bengals-Patriots OVER 41.5

