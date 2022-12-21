NFL Week 16 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Odds and Picks for Week 16

Holiday travel made it a little trickier to fully flesh out this article but we've still got picks and best bets for every game on the board this week. We'll cut right to the chase below. Happy holidays, everyone, and I appreciate everyone checking out this article throughout the season.

NFL Week 16 Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for NFL Week 16

In this article, we'll dig into the NFL Week 16 odds along with our predictions for each game -- both against the spread and on the totals.

Jets vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jets vs. Jaguars Jaguars -1.5 New York -108; Jacksonville -108 38.5

Spread Pick: Jaguars -1 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 38.5 (PointsBet)

Ravens vs. Falcons

Game Spread Moneyline Total Ravens vs. Falcons Ravens -7.0 Baltimore -300; Atlanta +265 37.0

Spread Pick: Ravens -7.0 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 37.0 (DraftKings)

Panthers vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Panthers vs. Lions Lions -2.5 Detroit -142; Carolina +130 44.5

Spread Pick: Lions -2.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (PointsBet)

Bears vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Bills Bills -8.5 Buffalo -400; Chicago +330 41.5

Spread Pick: Bears +9.0 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 41.0 (PointsBet)

Browns vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total Browns vs. Saints Browns -3 Cleveland -154; New Orleans +140 32.0

Spread Pick: Browns -3 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 31.5 (DraftKings)

Chiefs vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Seahawks Chiefs -9.0 Kansas City -410; Seattle +350 48.5

Spread Pick: Chiefs -9.0 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Under 49.0 (PointsBet)

Vikings vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Giants Vikings -3.5 Minnesota -170; New York +150 47.5

Spread Pick: Vikings -3.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 48.5 (DraftKings)

Patriots vs. Bengals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Bengals Bengals -3 Cincinnati -167; New England +145 41.5

Spread Pick: Bengals -3 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 41.5 (DraftKings)

Titans vs. Texans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Titans vs. Texans Titans -4 Tennessee -222; Houston +195 37.5

Spread Pick: Titans -4 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Under 37.5(FanDuel)

49ers vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Commanders 49ers -7 San Francisco -330 ; Washington +295 37.5

Spread Pick: Washington +7.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 37.5 (FanDuel)

Cowboys vs. Eagles

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cowboys vs. Eagles Cowboys -4.5 Dallas -200; Philadelphia +195 46.5

Spread Pick: Eagles +5.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 47.5 (FanDuel)

Steelers vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers vs. Raiders Steelers -2.5 Pittsburgh -133; LV +128 38

Spread Pick: Raiders +2.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 38 (DraftKings)

Chargers vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Packers Dolphins -4 Miami -200; GB +176 49.5

Spread Pick: Dolphins -4 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 49.5 (FanDuel)

Rams vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Rams vs. Broncos Broncos -2.5 Denver -135; LA +122 36.5

Spread Pick: Rams +2.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 36.5 (PointsBet)

Cardinals vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cardinals vs. Buccaneers Tampa Bay -6.5 Tampa Bay -265; Arizona +240 41.5

Spread Pick: Cardinals +6.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 41.5 (FanDuel)

Colts vs. Chargers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Colts vs. Chargers Chargers -3.5 Los Angeles -190; Indianapolis +180 46.5

Spread Pick: Indianapolis +4 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 46.5 (PointsBet)

NFL Week 16 Best Bets

Check out our favorite Week 16 NFL picks against the spread and on totals across multiple NFL betting sites below.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 16

BetMGM always has some of the most competitive NFL odds every week. If you're new to BetMGM, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Below are our best bets for Week 16 at BetMGM. Ohio is less than two weeks away from launching sports betting and the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code gets those located in the Buckeye State a pre-live bonus.

Ravens Falcons OVER 37

Lions -2.5

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Check out our top NFL picks at Caesars Sportsbook for NFL Week 16. If you're in Maryland, you can sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code now that sports betting is officially live. If you're located elsewhere try the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL to get your first bet on Caesars when you sign up.

Lions-Panthers Over 44.5

Bengals -3.5 (-110)

WynnBET Best Bets for NFL Week 16

WynnBet is a rising star in the sports betting space with competitive NFL odds and a multitude of other sports. The good folks at WynnBet also offer a great signup bonus when new customers use the WynnBET promo code, XROTO.

Eagles ML +195

Eagles-Cowboys Under 47.5

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 16

DraftKings is an industry leader in sports betting. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code gets new users a bonus at sign-up. Here are our best picks for NFL Week 16 using DraftKings' odds.

Raiders +2.5

Raiders-Steelers Over 38

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 16

FanDuel Sportsbook is a titan of the sports betting space. Check out our best bets for NFL Week 16 using odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dolphins -4

Dolphins Packers Under 49.5

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Sign up with BetRivers using the BetRivers bonus code for up to $500 in second-chance bets at registration. BetRivers customers can make use of those second-chance wagers for these picks for Week 16.

Cardinals +6.5

Colts +4

PointsBet Best Bets for NFL Week 16

PointsBet is a riser in the sports betting space and offers odds competitive with some of the bigger books. The PointsBet promo code gets new users four risk-free bets upon signup worth $200 apiece. Give "PointsBetting" a try for NFL Week 16 and maximize your betting experience