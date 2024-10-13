New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Sunday Night Football Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 6

After an upset victory over the Seahawks in Week 5, the Giants will try to put another one in the win column when they face the Bengals in Week 6. Let's dig into the betting market for this matchup and highlight some of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 20-16 (+1.56 units)

Giants vs. Bengals Betting Odds for Week 6

Giants: Spread +4 (-113 BetRivers), +168 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Bengals: Spread -3.5 (Caesars), -185 Moneyline (DraftKings)

Game Total: 47 points

Malik Nabers (concussion) will miss his second straight game for the Giants. That opens up a lot of opportunities for other wide receivers on the Giants as he had at least 12 targets in three of his four games.

Giants vs. Bengals Betting Picks

Darius Slayton over 47.5 receiving yards (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Over the first four games of the season, Slayton totaled 10 receptions for 122 yards. He was not targeted more than five times in any of those games. However, with Nabers sidelined for Week 5, Slayton was targeted 11 times. He made the most of his added opportunities, posting eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.

With Nabers out again, Slayton should rank among the target leaders for the Giants. Coming into this year, he averaged at least 15.0 yards per reception in four of his first five seasons in the league. He has the potential to blow past this total.

Daniel Jones over 31.5 pass attempts (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Jones has looked much better this season behind an improved offensive line. He has recorded at least two touchdown passes in three of the last four games, including back-to-back performances with at least 257 passing yards. He has also completed at least 67.6% of his passes in three straight games.

Now that Jones actually has time to throw, the Giants have felt more comfortable giving him opportunities. That has resulted in the QB attempting at least 34 passes in four of the five games. The Bengals have a potent on offense, averaging 28.0 points per game. The Giants will need to throw a lot to keep pace.

Zack Moss over 13.5 receiving yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

After dealing with a foot injury during practice this week, Moss does not have an injury designation heading into this matchup. Chase Brown (quadricep) is officially listed as questionable, but he is widely expected to take the field. Moss has played at least 58.1% of the Bengals' offensive snaps in all five games, while Brown has yet to log more than 41.9% of the offensive snaps in a single game.

Moss has stayed busy catching passes out of the backfield, garnering at least four targets in four of five games. He posted at least 17 receiving yards in each of those games. While he only got one target in Week 2, he caught it for 13 yards. The Giants have allowed the fifth-most receptions and the fifth-most receiving yards to running backs in the league, making this over very appealing.

Giants vs. Bengals Prediction

The Giants pulled off a shocker last week, beating the Seahawks on the road despite missing Nabers and Devin Singletary (groin). Singletary could return for this game, but Tyrone Tracy Jr. had 129 rushing yards last week, so the Giants at least have a competent replacement option if needed. Still, they are 0-2 at home this season and have scored 51 fewer points than the Bengals. This game should stay close, but look for the Bengals to get a much-needed win.