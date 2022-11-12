New York Giants vs. Houston Texans Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 10

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants vs. Houston Texans, Week 10

The New York Giants pulled off yet another win last week, improving their record to 6-1 on the season. The Giants have one game left before their bye week, and it will be on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants come out of their bye week with a favorable matchup at home against the Texans. There are plenty of wagering options to sift through for this game, so let's get to the task at hand and highlight three that could prove to be profitable.

Last article record: 1-2 (-1.13 units)

Season record: 10-13-1 (-4.55 units)

New York Giants vs. Houston Texans Betting Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Giants: Spread -4.5 (-105), -205 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Texans: Spread +4.5 (-115), +175 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game Total: 41 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

New York Giants vs. Houston Texans Best Bets And Player Props

Tanner Hudson Over 14.5 Receiving Yards (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The absence of Daniel Bellinger (eye) is noteworthy for the Giants. He had worked his way into a larger role within their offense, going on a four-game stretch from Week 3 through Week 6 in which he was targeted a total of 16 times. During that span, he had at least 22 receiving yards in each game.

With Bellinger out in Week 8 against the Seahawks, Hudson received five targets, compared to just one target for fellow tight end Chris Myarick. He made the most of his opportunities, coming away with three receptions for 58 yards. The Texans are allowing an average of 11.6 yards per reception to opposing tight ends, so Hudson's new role could help propel him to reach the over.

Each Team to Score 1+ Touchdown and 1+ Field Goal (-175 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The odds on this prop aren't overly appealing, but this still has the makings of a winning wager. The Texans have at least one touchdown and at least one field goal in all but one of their games this season. The Giants' defense will be playing this game without standout safety Xavier McKinney (hand), which is a big loss for their secondary. With Dameon Pierce leading the Texans' offense, he should be able to help them hold up their end of the bargain.

For the Giants side of things, they have one of the best kickers in the league in Graham Gano. He's made at least one field goal in seven straight games. With the Texans allowing the most rushing yards per game in the league, Saquon Barkley should be able to help the Giants find their way into the end zone at least one time, as well.

Saquon Barkley Under 3.5 Receptions (-150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With the Texans allowing so many yards per game on the ground, this is setting up for a big game from Barkley. He's received at least 20 carries in three straight games, and five times for the season, overall. He's turned his heavy workload into 779 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

While Barkley is also a talented pass catcher, the Giants haven't relied on him as heavily in that department. He has recorded at least four receptions in a game only three times this season. The Giants might not be playing from behind much against an inferior Texans team, and they will likely try to control the game on the ground. With the potential for limited targets, taking the under here is the way to go.

New York Giants vs. Houston Texans Best Bets Summary

