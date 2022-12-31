New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 17

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts, Week 17

Week 17 presents a simple scenario for the Giants. A win over the floundering Colts gets them into the playoffs. To add even more intrigue to this matchup, let's highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Last article record: 3-0 (+2.62 units)

Season record: 25-19-1 (+1.55 units)

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Giants: Spread -5.5 (-110), -250 Moneyline

Colts: Spread +5.5 (-110), +210 Moneyline

Game Total: 39 points

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts Best Bets And Player Props

Darius Slayton Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Slayton has emerged as one of the top wide receivers for the Giants. He has 44 receptions for 710 yards, putting him in a position to set new career bests in both categories. That's even more surprising when you consider that he had one reception for 11 yards over the first four games of the season.

Slayton had another big performance against the Vikings last week, catching four passes for 79 yards. That marked the seventh time over the last nine games that he has finished with at least 58 receiving yards. With the Giants looking to clinch a playoff spot, expect them to look to Slayton to help them get there.

Daniel Jones and Nick Foles Under 428.5 Combined Passing Yards (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Foles's first start of the season was a disaster last week. He was intercepted three times, throwing for 143 yards and no touchdowns. However, the Colts aren't going to turn back to Matt Ryan after benching him for the second time of the season. That means that, despite his struggles, Foles is in line to start the final two games.

With the Giants playing catchup against the Vikings last week, Jones threw for 334 yards. It was a great matchup, given that the Vikings have allowed the most passing yards per game in the league. That was an outlier performance for him, though, since he has thrown for 228 yards or fewer in all but two games this season. The Giants shouldn't need to throw nearly as much in this game with all of the question marks surrounding the Colts' offense, which could leave Jones with another muted passing yards total.

Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Barkley has been producing like he did in his masterful rookie season. He has already rushed for over 1,200 yards, while catching 55 passes for an additional 343 yards. His 283 carries are already the highest mark of his career.

He has also been racking up touchdowns in bunches, totaling 10 scores on the ground. Entering this matchup, Barkley has scored at least one touchdown in four of the last five games. For the season, he has been given 37 carries inside the red zone. With the Colts having allowed 18 rushing touchdowns, Barkley has a favorable opportunity to record another score.

