NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

Written by 
John McKechnie 
December 27, 2022

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Odds and Picks for Week 17

We're back in the saddle for Week 17 of the NFL season with picks against the spread and on the totals for every game on this pivotal slate.

Last week, favorites and underdogs split the action 8-8 while unders carried the week, going 10-6. On the year, unders are hitting 46.2 percent and underdogs are covering at a 55.4 percent clip.

NFL Week 17 Betting Picks For Each Game

DateGame MatchupWeek 17 Picks
Thursday, December 29Titans vs. CowboysTitans +10.5; Over 40.5
Sunday, January 1Falcons vs. CardinalsFalcons -3.5; Under 41
Sunday, January 1Lions vs. BearsLions -5.5; Over 51.5
Sunday, January 1Texans vs. JaguarsTitans +4; Over 43.5
Sunday, January 1Chiefs vs. BroncosChiefs -13.5; Over 44.5
Sunday, January 1Patriots vs. DolphinsDolphins +2.5; Under 42.5
Sunday, January 1Giants vs. ColtsGiants -4.5; Under 40.5
Sunday, January 1Eagles vs. SaintsEagles -6.5; Over 43.5
Sunday, January 1Buccaneers vs. PanthersPanthers +3; Over 39.0
Sunday, January 1Commanders vs. BrownsBrowns +2.5; Over 40.5
Sunday, January 1Raiders vs. 49ers49ers -5.5; Over 44.5
Sunday, January 1Seahawks vs. JetsJets -2.5; Over 42.0
Sunday, January 1Packers vs. VikingsPackers -3; Over 46.5
Sunday, January 1Chargers vs. RamsRams +6.5; Over 40.5
Sunday, January 1Ravens vs. SteelersSteelers +3; Under 36.5 
Monday, January 2Bengals vs. BillsBengals -1.0; Over 49.5

Predictions for NFL Week 17

In this article, we'll dig into the NFL Week 17 odds along with our predictions for each game -- both against the spread and on the totals.

Titans vs. Cowboys

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Titans vs. CowboysCowboys -10.5Tennessee +390; Dallas -42540.5

Spread Pick: Titans +10.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 40.5 (DraftKings)

Falcons vs. Cardinals

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Falcons vs. CardinalsFalcons -3.5Atlanta -189; Arizona +17040.5

Spread Pick: Falcons -3.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick:  Under 41.0 (DraftKings)

Lions vs. Bears

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Lions vs. BearsLions -5.5Detroit -227; Chicago +20051.5

Spread Pick: Lions -5.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 51.5 (BetMGM)

Texans vs. Jaguars

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Texans vs. JaguarsJaguars -4Jacksonville -200; Houston +17543.5

Spread Pick: Texans +4 (DraftKings)

Total Pick:  Over 43.5 (DraftKings)

Chiefs vs. Broncos

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Chiefs vs. BroncosChiefs -13.5Kansas City -750; Denver +60044.5

Spread Pick: Chiefs -13.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (FanDuel)

Patriots vs. Dolphins

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Patriots vs. DolphinsPatriots -2.5New England -139; Miami 13043.5

Spread Pick: Dolphins +2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 42.5 (FanDuel)

Giants vs. Colts

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Giants vs. ColtsGiants -4.5New York -210; Indianapolis +18540.5

Spread Pick: Giants -4.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 40.5 (FanDuel)

Eagles vs. Saints

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Eagles vs. SaintsEagles -6.5Philadelphia -295; New Orleans +26043.5

Spread Pick:  Eagles -6.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (FanDuel)

Buccaneers vs. Panthers

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Buccaneers vs. PanthersBuccaneers -3Tampa Bay -155; Carolina +13639.5

Spread Pick: Panthers +3 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 39.0 (BetMGM)

Commanders vs. Browns

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Commanders vs. BrownsCommanders -2.5Washington -135; Cleveland +12040.5

Spread Pick: Browns +2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 40.5 (DraftKings)

Raiders vs. 49ers

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Raiders vs. 49ers49ers -5.5San Francisco -240; Las Vegas +22044.5

Spread Pick: 49ers -5.5 (BetMGM) 

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (FanDuel)

Seahawks vs. Jets

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Seahawks vs. JetsJets -1.5New York -130; Seattle +12543.5

Spread Pick: Jets -2.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 42.0 (DraftKings)

Packers vs. Vikings

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Packers vs. VikingsPackers -3.0Green Bay -175; Minnesota +15046.5

Spread Pick: Packers -3 (BetMGM)

Total Pick:  Over 46.5 (FanDuel)

Chargers vs. Rams

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Chargers vs. RamsChargers -6.5Chargers -300; Rams +25040.5

Spread Pick: Rams +6.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick:  Over 40.5 (DraftKings)

Ravens vs. Steelers

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Ravens vs. SteelersRavens -3Baltimore -166; Pittsburgh +14536.0

Spread Pick: Steelers +3 (DraftKings)

Total Pick:  Under 36.0 (DraftKings)

Bengals vs. Bills

GameSpreadMoneylineTotal
Bengals vs. BillsBills -1.0Cincinnati +100; Buffalo -11049.5

Spread Pick: Bengals -1.0 (BetMGM)

Total Pick:  Over 49.5 (DraftKings)

NFL Week 17 Best Bets

Check out our favorite Week 17 NFL picks against the spread and on totals across multiple NFL betting sites below.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 17

BetMGM always has some of the most competitive NFL odds every week. Below are our best bets for Week 17 at BetMGM.

  • Bears-Lions OVER 51.5 
  • Packers -3 

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 17

Check out our top NFL picks at Caesars Sportsbook for NFL Week 17. 

  • Texans +4
  • Chiefs Broncos OVER 44.5

WynnBET Best Bets for NFL Week 17

WynnBet is a rising brand in the sports betting space with competitive NFL odds and a wide variety of other sports. 

  • Dolphins +2.5
  • Giants -4.5 

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 17

DraftKings is one of the industry leaders in sports betting. Here are our best picks for NFL Week 17 using DraftKings' odds.

  • Eagles -6.5
  • Raiders 49ers OVER 44.5

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 17

FanDuel Sportsbook is a titan of the sports betting space. Check out our best bets for NFL Week 17 using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • Panthers ML +136
  • Commanders-Browns OVER 40.5

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 17

BetRivers customers can make use of those second-chance wagers for these picks for Week 17.

  • Packers -3
  • Packers-Vikings OVER 46.5

PointsBet Best Bets for NFL Week 17

PointsBet is a fast riser in the sports betting space and offers odds competitive with some of the bigger books across all sports.

  • Titans +4
  • Falcons -3.5

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
John McKechnie
John is the 2016 and 2021 FSWA College Writer of the Year winner. He is a Maryland native and graduate of the University of Georgia. He's been writing for RotoWire since 2014.
