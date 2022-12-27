NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.
NFL Odds and Picks for Week 17
We're back in the saddle for Week 17 of the NFL season with picks against the spread and on the totals for every game on this pivotal slate.
Last week, favorites and underdogs split the action 8-8 while unders carried the week, going 10-6. On the year, unders are hitting 46.2 percent and underdogs are covering at a 55.4 percent clip.
NFL Week 17 Betting Picks For Each Game
|Date
|Game Matchup
|Week 17 Picks
|Thursday, December 29
|Titans vs. Cowboys
|Titans +10.5; Over 40.5
|Sunday, January 1
|Falcons vs. Cardinals
|Falcons -3.5; Under 41
|Sunday, January 1
|Lions vs. Bears
|Lions -5.5; Over 51.5
|Sunday, January 1
|Texans vs. Jaguars
|Titans +4; Over 43.5
|Sunday, January 1
|Chiefs vs. Broncos
|Chiefs -13.5; Over 44.5
|Sunday, January 1
|Patriots vs. Dolphins
|Dolphins +2.5; Under 42.5
|Sunday, January 1
|Giants vs. Colts
|Giants -4.5; Under 40.5
|Sunday, January 1
|Eagles vs. Saints
|Eagles -6.5; Over 43.5
|Sunday, January 1
|Buccaneers vs. Panthers
|Panthers +3; Over 39.0
|Sunday, January 1
|Commanders vs. Browns
|Browns +2.5; Over 40.5
|Sunday, January 1
|Raiders vs. 49ers
|49ers -5.5; Over 44.5
|Sunday, January 1
|Seahawks vs. Jets
|Jets -2.5; Over 42.0
|Sunday, January 1
|Packers vs. Vikings
|Packers -3; Over 46.5
|Sunday, January 1
|Chargers vs. Rams
|Rams +6.5; Over 40.5
|Sunday, January 1
|Ravens vs. Steelers
|Steelers +3; Under 36.5
|Monday, January 2
|Bengals vs. Bills
|Bengals -1.0; Over 49.5
Predictions for NFL Week 17
In this article, we'll dig into the NFL Week 17 odds along with our predictions for each game -- both against the spread and on the totals.
Titans vs. Cowboys
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Titans vs. Cowboys
|Cowboys -10.5
|Tennessee +390; Dallas -425
|40.5
Spread Pick: Titans +10.5 (FanDuel)
Total Pick: Over 40.5 (DraftKings)
Falcons vs. Cardinals
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Falcons vs. Cardinals
|Falcons -3.5
|Atlanta -189; Arizona +170
|40.5
Spread Pick: Falcons -3.5 (DraftKings)
Total Pick: Under 41.0 (DraftKings)
Lions vs. Bears
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Lions vs. Bears
|Lions -5.5
|Detroit -227; Chicago +200
|51.5
Spread Pick: Lions -5.5 (FanDuel)
Total Pick: Over 51.5 (BetMGM)
Texans vs. Jaguars
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Texans vs. Jaguars
|Jaguars -4
|Jacksonville -200; Houston +175
|43.5
Spread Pick: Texans +4 (DraftKings)
Total Pick: Over 43.5 (DraftKings)
Chiefs vs. Broncos
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Chiefs vs. Broncos
|Chiefs -13.5
|Kansas City -750; Denver +600
|44.5
Spread Pick: Chiefs -13.5 (FanDuel)
Total Pick: Over 44.5 (FanDuel)
Patriots vs. Dolphins
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Patriots vs. Dolphins
|Patriots -2.5
|New England -139; Miami 130
|43.5
Spread Pick: Dolphins +2.5 (DraftKings)
Total Pick: Under 42.5 (FanDuel)
Giants vs. Colts
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Giants vs. Colts
|Giants -4.5
|New York -210; Indianapolis +185
|40.5
Spread Pick: Giants -4.5 (FanDuel)
Total Pick: Under 40.5 (FanDuel)
Eagles vs. Saints
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Eagles vs. Saints
|Eagles -6.5
|Philadelphia -295; New Orleans +260
|43.5
Spread Pick: Eagles -6.5 (DraftKings)
Total Pick: Over 43.5 (FanDuel)
Buccaneers vs. Panthers
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Buccaneers vs. Panthers
|Buccaneers -3
|Tampa Bay -155; Carolina +136
|39.5
Spread Pick: Panthers +3 (FanDuel)
Total Pick: Over 39.0 (BetMGM)
Commanders vs. Browns
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Commanders vs. Browns
|Commanders -2.5
|Washington -135; Cleveland +120
|40.5
Spread Pick: Browns +2.5 (DraftKings)
Total Pick: Over 40.5 (DraftKings)
Raiders vs. 49ers
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Raiders vs. 49ers
|49ers -5.5
|San Francisco -240; Las Vegas +220
|44.5
Spread Pick: 49ers -5.5 (BetMGM)
Total Pick: Over 44.5 (FanDuel)
Seahawks vs. Jets
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Seahawks vs. Jets
|Jets -1.5
|New York -130; Seattle +125
|43.5
Spread Pick: Jets -2.5 (FanDuel)
Total Pick: Over 42.0 (DraftKings)
Packers vs. Vikings
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Packers vs. Vikings
|Packers -3.0
|Green Bay -175; Minnesota +150
|46.5
Spread Pick: Packers -3 (BetMGM)
Total Pick: Over 46.5 (FanDuel)
Chargers vs. Rams
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Chargers vs. Rams
|Chargers -6.5
|Chargers -300; Rams +250
|40.5
Spread Pick: Rams +6.5 (FanDuel)
Total Pick: Over 40.5 (DraftKings)
Ravens vs. Steelers
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Ravens vs. Steelers
|Ravens -3
|Baltimore -166; Pittsburgh +145
|36.0
Spread Pick: Steelers +3 (DraftKings)
Total Pick: Under 36.0 (DraftKings)
Bengals vs. Bills
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Bengals vs. Bills
|Bills -1.0
|Cincinnati +100; Buffalo -110
|49.5
Spread Pick: Bengals -1.0 (BetMGM)
Total Pick: Over 49.5 (DraftKings)
NFL Week 17 Best Bets
Check out our favorite Week 17 NFL picks against the spread and on totals across multiple NFL betting sites below.
