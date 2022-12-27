NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Odds and Picks for Week 17

We're back in the saddle for Week 17 of the NFL season with picks against the spread and on the totals for every game on this pivotal slate.

Last week, favorites and underdogs split the action 8-8 while unders carried the week, going 10-6. On the year, unders are hitting 46.2 percent and underdogs are covering at a 55.4 percent clip.

NFL Week 17 Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for NFL Week 17

In this article, we'll dig into the NFL Week 17 odds along with our predictions for each game -- both against the spread and on the totals.

Titans vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Titans vs. Cowboys Cowboys -10.5 Tennessee +390; Dallas -425 40.5

Spread Pick: Titans +10.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 40.5 (DraftKings)

Falcons vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Cardinals Falcons -3.5 Atlanta -189; Arizona +170 40.5

Spread Pick: Falcons -3.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 41.0 (DraftKings)

Lions vs. Bears

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. Bears Lions -5.5 Detroit -227; Chicago +200 51.5

Spread Pick: Lions -5.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 51.5 (BetMGM)

Texans vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Jaguars Jaguars -4 Jacksonville -200; Houston +175 43.5

Spread Pick: Texans +4 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (DraftKings)

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Broncos Chiefs -13.5 Kansas City -750; Denver +600 44.5

Spread Pick: Chiefs -13.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (FanDuel)

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Dolphins Patriots -2.5 New England -139; Miami 130 43.5

Spread Pick: Dolphins +2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 42.5 (FanDuel)

Giants vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Giants vs. Colts Giants -4.5 New York -210; Indianapolis +185 40.5

Spread Pick: Giants -4.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 40.5 (FanDuel)

Eagles vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Saints Eagles -6.5 Philadelphia -295; New Orleans +260 43.5

Spread Pick: Eagles -6.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (FanDuel)

Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Panthers Buccaneers -3 Tampa Bay -155; Carolina +136 39.5

Spread Pick: Panthers +3 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 39.0 (BetMGM)

Commanders vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Commanders vs. Browns Commanders -2.5 Washington -135; Cleveland +120 40.5

Spread Pick: Browns +2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 40.5 (DraftKings)

Raiders vs. 49ers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Raiders vs. 49ers 49ers -5.5 San Francisco -240; Las Vegas +220 44.5

Spread Pick: 49ers -5.5 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (FanDuel)

Seahawks vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Seahawks vs. Jets Jets -1.5 New York -130; Seattle +125 43.5

Spread Pick: Jets -2.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 42.0 (DraftKings)

Packers vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Packers vs. Vikings Packers -3.0 Green Bay -175; Minnesota +150 46.5

Spread Pick: Packers -3 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 46.5 (FanDuel)

Chargers vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Rams Chargers -6.5 Chargers -300; Rams +250 40.5

Spread Pick: Rams +6.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 40.5 (DraftKings)

Ravens vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Ravens vs. Steelers Ravens -3 Baltimore -166; Pittsburgh +145 36.0

Spread Pick: Steelers +3 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 36.0 (DraftKings)

Bengals vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Bills Bills -1.0 Cincinnati +100; Buffalo -110 49.5

Spread Pick: Bengals -1.0 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 49.5 (DraftKings)

NFL Week 17 Best Bets

Check out our favorite Week 17 NFL picks against the spread and on totals across multiple NFL betting sites below.

