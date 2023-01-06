NFL ATS Picks This Week: Best Against The Spread Picks

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The NFL Week 18 season finale is upon us. It will be a week of great magnitude when it comes to NFL Playoffs implications. All but three playoff spots are locked up between both conferences combined. When it comes to the seeding, teams have a lot to play for.

The NFL Week 18 season finale is upon us. It will be a week of great magnitude when it comes to NFL Playoffs implications. All but three playoff spots are locked up between both conferences combined. When it comes to the seeding, teams have a lot to play for.

Cowboys -3.5 (-120) vs. Eagles At DraftKings Sportsbook

When it comes to the Cowboys, they still have a lot to play for. Though they will need help from the Eagles and 49ers, there is a case to be made that the Cowboys can still lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The NFC East is also up for grabs. Don't expect Dallas to rest its starters.

The Cowboys have won six of their past seven games, but are only 3-3-1 ATS in that period. Meanwhile, the Commanders have failed to cover in four consecutive games.

Furthermore, going back to the past 10 meetings between these two clubs, the winner of the game had also covered the spread. The Cowboys are 7-3 straight up and ATS in that 10-game period, winners of three straight over Washington.

Jaguars -6.5 (-105) vs. Jaguars At FanDuel Sportsbook

The AFC South may be one of the most underwhelming divisions in the NFL, but the division title is up for grabs in Week 18 when the red-hot Jaguars host the reeling Titans.

The Jaguars and Titans are two teams trending in opposite directions both in the current and future tense. Jacksonville is built to dominate the AFC South moving forward while the Titans are headed into a rebuild.

The Jags are 6-2 in their past eight games, winners of four straight. They covered the spread in all of those victories Meanwhile, the Titans have not won a game or covered a point spread in six straight.

Historically, the Titans have dominated the Jaguars. The Titans are 8-2 in their past 10 against the Jags, coving the spread in seven of them. This is one historical trend to fade.

Packers -4.5 (-110) vs. Lions At BetMGM

The Packers and Lions will face off at Lambeau Field in a game that could decide the final playoff spot in the NFC. The Lions need help but the Packers need a win to get in. Normally, the Packers are dominant in this rivalry, but they've dropped the past two games to the Lions.

Despite an atrocious start to the season, the Packers have won four straight games and need to win one more to clinch a playoff berth. Green Bay covered the spread in all of those wins. On the other side, the Lions are 7-3 in their past 10 games, going 8-2 ATS in that time span.

The Lions will not be an easy out, but they are at a disadvantage on the road, especially in Green Bay. With the home team 6-0 ATS in the past six meetings between these two rivals, this is a trend to ride with everything on the line.

