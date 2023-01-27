NFL ATS Picks This Week: Best Against The Spread Picks For AFC/NFC Championship

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The NFL betting season is coming to a close with only three games left to play. Two of these will happen on Championship Sunday where the AFC Championship and NFC Championship games will commence.

The AFC title game will feature the Bengals vs. the Chiefs while the NFC title game will showcase the 49ers vs. the Eagles.

Read on to find out the best NFL ATS pick for each Championship Sunday matchup below, and how to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes being offered by the top sports betting sites.

Bengals vs. Chiefs ATS Pick

Bengals -2 (-115) at Caesars Sportsbook

It may be surprising to see the Bengals favored at Arrowhead. However, there are many factors to consider. Joe Burrow and his Bengals are 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs. Furthermore, the Bengals are 1-0 against the Chiefs at Arrowhead in AFC Title games.

There is also the issue of Mahomes' high ankle sprain suffered in last week's win over the Jaguars. While Chiefs head coach Andy Reid notes that the injury "isn't as bad" as most high ankle sprains, it will surely limit a quarterback who is dependent on his mobility to extend plays.

The Bengals enter Championship Sunday as the most complete team in football, riding a 10-game winning streak. Cincinnati's Burrow-led offense overshadows a Bengals defense that is notoriously flying under the radar. This is a defense that just held Josh Allen's Bills to 10 points at home while surrendering fewer than 17 points in six of their past nine games.

The Bengals have covered the spread in five of their past meetings with the Chiefs, including in three straight victories. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 0-5 ATS in each of their past five games facing teams with a winning record.

49ers vs. Eagles ATS Pick

Eagles -2.5 (-115) at BetMGM

Sunday's 49ers vs. Eagles matchup is projected by most to be a close game. However, this could be the game where Brock Purdy implodes. Last week against the Cowboys, Purdy appeared flustered for the first time since taking over as the 49ers' QB1. It was also the first time he faced a legitimate defense with a menacing pass rush. The 49ers played just well enough to win.

It will not get easier for the 49ers. Philadelphia's defense is advertised as a greater force than the Cowboys, which does not bode well for Mr. Irrelevant. When it comes to the Eagles' offense, they can score points at will. The 49ers have yet to face an offense quite like the Eagles who can beat you three different ways via the pass, the run, and the legs of Jalen Hurts. San Francisco's stout defense will have its hands full.

The 49ers are 3-7 ATS in their past 10 games against the Eagles. Furthermore, the favorite when these two teams play is also 7-3 ATS. In this case, the betting favorite is the Eagles

