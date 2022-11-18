NFL ATS Picks This Week: Bet These Plays Against The Spread

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The NFL continues with its international games during Week 11, but this time it is at the end of the week, with Monday Night Football taking place in Mexico City. Before that, we have a big NFL Sunday slate full of games that should be exciting. It is certainly a great weekend for NFL betting, and there are many lines that have value to bet against the spread (ATS).

NFL ATS Picks For Week 11

When looking at the NFL Week 11 odds, one NFL ATS pick we like this weekend is the New England Patriots -3.5 against the New York Jets. Both AFC East teams are coming off their bye for this rematch, after the Patriots won by five points a couple of weeks ago. Playing at home, expect the Patriots to give Zach Wilson many different looks to confuse him, as they win another game over their divisional foe.

There are many great NFL ATS picks this weekend, and another one we like is New York Giants -3 against the Detroit Lions. The Lions have benefited from playing back-to-back teams that didn't have passing attacks, but the Giants have the weapons to move the ball in the air at home. This offensive advantage, combined with the confusion Wink Martindale's defense will bring, will give the Giants a win at home in Week 1.