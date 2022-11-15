NFL Week 11 Odds, Picks, Predictions and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

We're treated to a fun board for Week 11 of the NFL action with several games featuring interesting storylines from a betting perspective. How much with the weather affect things in Buffalo when the Bills host the Browns? Can we trust the Ravens to cover a huge number after failing to cover at home to this point of the season? How will Kyler Murray's status impact the line in the Cardinals-49ers matchup Monday night?

Week 10 was kind to us yet again. We went 9-5 ATS and had another profitable week on totals as we push to make it .500 on them for the season. Through 10 weeks, the under is hitting 58.7 percent of the time and underdogs are covering 58.7 percent of the time per RotoWire's NFL historical spreads page. Underdogs went 8-6 while totals landed at an even split of 7-7.

Week 10 Record ATS: 9-5

Week 10 Record on Totals: 8-6

Season Record ATS: 62-54-2

Season Record on Totals: 58-59-1

Packers vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Packers vs. Titans Packers -3 Green Bay -175; Tennessee +150 41.5

Green Bay pulled off one of the more surprising results last week, winning outright as four-point underdogs against the Cowboys. Tennessee, meanwhile, did what it normally does and won an ugly game. The Titans are 4-1 ATS on the road this season and have the type of play style that will travel well to Green Bay. The Titans are again getting a lack of respect from Vegas despite going up to Green Bay to face a team that was essentially left for dead this time last week.

Spread Pick: Titans +3.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 41.5 (PointsBet)

Falcons vs. Bears

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Bears Falcons -3 Atlanta -165; Chicago +140 50.5

It's hard to know what to make of either of these teams right now. Atlanta started red-hot against the spread but has failed to cover in any of its last four. The Falcons are particularly bad against the pass at 280 passing yards per game allowed. The question is whether Chicago and Justin Fields can make them pay for it through the air. My sense is that he can, and I'd also expect him to inflict some damage on the ground as well.

As for the total, the combination of two strong rushing offenses against weaker run defenses leads me to believe there will be some sustained, clock-burning drives and help this under the 50.5.

Spread Pick: Bears +3 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 50.5 (FanDuel)

Ravens vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Ravens vs. Panthers Ravens -12.0 Baltimore -625; Carolina +470 43.5

The Ravens are in an interesting spot this week. They actually haven't covered a spread at home this season (0-3-1) but they're also playing their best ball of late with back-to-back road wins before the bye. So, in effect, it's a much different team than the one we saw routinely blow big leads earlier in the season. The offense is still banged up but should have success against Carolina's defense that's shaky across the board.

This won't be quite as lopsided as what happened in the Bengals-Panthers game from Week 9, but there could be some similarities.

Spread Pick: Ravens -12.0 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (PointsBet)

Bills vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Browns Bills -8 Buffalo -345; Cleveland +285 43.5

Buffalo is mired in its first rough stretch of the season, having dropped two straight. The Browns coming to town is a perfect get-right spot as Cleveland plays one of its last games without Deshaun Watson. Weather will be the big storyline here as Buffalo is expected to get pelted with multiple feet of snow. I think Buffalo can cover this spread regardless of the conditions and I might hold off on officially locking in my bet on the total until later in the week in the event that it drops. That said, I'm on the over right now; in the last 10 snow games with totals of 44.0 or lower, the over is 4-6. That's obviously under .500, and it's not a huge sample, but it goes to show that the under isn't as big of a slam dunk in snow games as we might think.

Spread Pick: Bills -8 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 43.0 (PointsBet)

Texans vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Commanders Commanders -3.5 Houston +140; Washington -165 40.5

Whew, this one's tricky. Washington just spoiled Philly's undefeated season and will be hitting the road again on a short week. Houston just played a very Houston game, losing to the Giants in a low scoring tilt. The market, in terms of handle, is firmly on Houston here with over 70% of the $ at DraftKings, but the betting volume is heavier on Washington. Mattress Mack, is that you?

Spread Pick: Washington -3.0 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 40.0 (PointsBet)

Colts vs. Eagles

Game Spread Moneyline Total Colts vs. Eagles Eagles -6.5 Philadelphia -295; Indianapolis +250 45.0

The line in this one was Philly -10.5 as recently as Sunday afternoon. Of course, some interesting things have happened since then with Indianapolis pulling off the improbable win over Vegas while Philly just took its first loss of the year. I'll gladly take the discount on Philly bouncing back. Four full points of movement feels like an overcorrection.

Spread Pick: Eagles -6.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (FanDuel)

Patriots vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Jets Patriots -3.0 New England -170; New York +145 38.5

I was in on the Patriots in this matchup a few weeks back when they were somewhat surprising road favorites against the Jets. I'm thinking this matchup goes the other way this time, at least when it comes to the spread. The Jets are 4-0 ATS on the road and have already gotten a look at how the Patriots will attack them. If the Jets can limit the turnovers (3 in Week 8) and pass rush, they'll keep this one inside the number.

Spread Pick: Jets +3.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 38.5 (PointsBet)

Saints vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Saints vs. Rams Saints -4.0 New Orleans -180; Los Angeles +155 38.5

We've had some crummy matchups this season but there's something particularly nauseating about this one. We have a Saints team that is 3-7 ATS (3-3 ATS at home) and a Rams team that is 2-6-1 ATS and 1-1-1 ATS on the road. Trusting the Saints with a cover, let alone a cover greater than a field goal, is a harrowing exercise. But this Rams team seems to have hit rock bottom and the Cooper Kupp injury was the last straw. Hold your nose and take the Saints.

Spread Pick: Saints -4 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 38.5 (FanDuel)

Giants vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Giants vs. Lions Giants -3.0 New York -155; Detroit +135 46.0

The Giants just racked up nearly 200 rushing yards against the Texans and now host a Lions team that ranks 31st against the run. I expect a similar outcome in which the Giants grind it out on the ground. Unders have hit at a 4-1 clip in Giants home games, so despite Detroit occasionally showing some firepower on offense, I'm betting against that in this spot. The Giants win this one in a slog.

Spread Pick: Giants -3.0 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 46.5 (PointsBet)

Broncos vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Raiders Broncos -2.5 Denver -145; Las Vegas +135 41.5

This game is a strong challenger to Rams-Saints for Sicko Game of the Week. The Raiders just did the unthinkable and lost to an Indianapolis team that was in a complete tailspin going into Sunday while Denver had a fairly classic game for the Hackett-Wilson era by mustering just 10 points in a loss. It was the third time in five games that the Broncos scored 10 or fewer points. Despite how busted this Broncos experiment is, the Raiders are somehow worse. Look for the Broncos to even up the season series in this spot.

Spread Pick: Broncos -2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 41.5 (DraftKings)

Vikings vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Cowboys Cowboys -1.0 Minnesota -105; Dallas -115 47.5

It's surprising to see the Cowboys favored on the road against a quality opponent after last week's results, though the spread has dropped a full point since Sunday. The Vikings are 8-1 but their point differential is just +35, the same exact figure as the 5-4 49ers. Some regression might be coming for the Vikes, but as home underdogs, I'll ride with them for another week.

Spread Pick: Vikings +1.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 47.5 (PointsBet)

Steelers vs. Bengals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers vs. Bengals Bengals -5.0 Cincinnati -225; Pittsburgh +190 41.0

It's hard to forget what Pittsburgh did to Cincinnati's offensive line in the opener and the Steelers notably got T.J. Watt back in the fold last week, so keeping Joe Burrow will be paramount in this matchup. Even though Cincinnati still has its flaws and will be without Ja'Marr Chase again Sunday, they're still the better team with a decided edge at nearly every position group.

Spread Pick: Bengals -4.5 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 41.0 (PointsBet)

Chargers vs. Chiefs

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Chargers Chiefs -6.5 Kansas City -300; Los Angeles +250 50.5

This is a big spread for the Chiefs to cover on the road against a divisional opponent. The Chargers have some serious question marks, though. Yes, the Chargers covered in the first matchup earlier this season but still lost outright. The Chargers don't have a single win over a team with a winning record and are 1-3 at home ATS. Kansas City has been great at covering on the road with a 3-1 mark. I'll back the Chiefs, who seem to be heating up as the stretch run begins.

Spread Pick: Chiefs -6.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 49.5 (BetMGM)

Cardinals vs. 49ers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cardinals vs. 49ers 49ers -8.0 Arizona +295; San Francisco -360 43.5

There's some serious discrepancy on this number across multiple sportsbooks, so be sure to line shop before locking in your wager. It's anywhere between 49ers -7.5 to -9.0 depending on the book, and things could move further depending on Kyler Murray's status. Injury reports later in the week will give some clarity on Murray's status one way or the other and give us the true number heading into the weekend. As it stands, though, I'll take the Cards to cover upwards of 9.0 points even if it's Colt McCoy at quarterback. The 49ers are a very good team, but they aren't built to blow teams out.

Spread Pick: Cardinals +9.0 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (PointsBet)

