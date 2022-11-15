Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Week 11

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

After losing in the Super Bowl last season, expectations where sky-high for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. While the young team did start out slow, they have found their footing and have risen in the Super Bowl odds.

Sports betting in Ohio is launching on January 1st, which is the perfect time for Bengals fans to place Super Bowl bets on their team. Let's take a look at the Cincinnati Bengals' outlook for the rest of the season and at Ohio sports betting offers for January's launch.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Have Risen to +2800

The Cincinnati Bengals had a bye in Week 10, giving them a much-needed break. However, they hope to carry over the momentum they had when we last saw them.

In Week 9, the Bengals obliterated the Carolina Panthers, 42-21. Joe Mixon had a massive breakout game for the season, totaling over 200 yards and five touchdowns. This dominating performance has the Bengals rising in the Super Bowl odds, currently up to +2800.

These Super Bowl odds rank Cincinnati 10th overall and tied for fifth in the AFC.

What Is Next For The Bengals?

The Cincinnati Bengals control their own destiny the rest of the way, since they have many tough and important matchups ahead. In Week 11, the Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are coming off of a win. With the game being in Pittsburgh, it will be no easy task.

The Bengals still have games against the Titans, Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, and Ravens, who are all team that will be fighting for positioning in the AFC. In other words, the return of star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase can't come soon enough. Since the team did not put him on IR, the assumption is that he will return to the lineup within the next couple of weeks.

At full strength, there is no doubt the Bengals have one of the most dangerous offenses in the league, which is why they are an intriguing pick in the Super Bowl odds. Bet on the Bengals, or any other team, in Ohio starting on January 1st.

Where Can I Bet On Bengals Super Bowl Odds In Ohio?

