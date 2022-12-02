NFL ATS Picks This Week: Bet These Plays Against The Spread

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

When you bet on NFL betting markets, you will find that odds and lines move fast. Plenty of factors throughout the week contribute to line movements, including public betting and perception, where the money is going, injuries, weather, and trending news.

Best NFL ATS Picks This Week

All odds and lines are current as of 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Browns vs. Texans: Browns -7 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook

This is a big spot for the Browns. Outside of the Deshaun Watson saga, there is a football game to be played. Although the Browns are on the outside looking into the playoff picture, they will have a proverbial egg on their face if they are not successful from the get-go with Watson under center.

This is because Jacoby Brissett has been competent and is not the reason why they are not having a winning campaign. That would be on the defense or lack thereof.

A revenge-game narrative for Watson, the Browns are in a must-win spot on the road at the Texans, one of the worst teams in the NFL. In theory, the Browns are seven points better than the Texans, especially with Watson at the helm.

The Texans are 1-5 ATS in their past six games while the Browns found a way to cover and almost won last week against Tampa Bay.

Dolphins vs. 49ers: Dolphins +4 (-107) at PointsBet

The best line for this Dolphins vs. 49ers matchup is at PointsBet. This is another matchup with a revenge-game narrative written all over it as well as playoff impactions in either conference.

The 49ers enter this game with question marks at running back behind Christian McCaffrey, with Elijah Mitchell set to miss the next 6-8 weeks. Running the ball is the focal point of San Francisco's offense and failure to do will make them one-dimensional, which normally spells disaster for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Although the 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Dolphins have an offense that could exploit anyone at will. They have more than enough firepower to keep up with the 49ers in a shootout. The underdog is 4-1 ATS in the past five meetings between these two clubs.

Chiefs vs. Bengals: Bengals +3.5 (-150) at FanDuel

When it comes to getting the best odds for the Chiefs vs. Bengals matchup, look at FanDuel Sportsbook's alternative lines. The main line is set at +3.5 in Cincinnati's direction, but playing it safe is the wiser way to go despite paying a little more juice.

Although both the Chiefs and Bengals are two of the hottest teams in the AFC, the latter might be catching fire at the right time, while the former is due for a letdown. It will not be an easy task to defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs three straight times in a two-year span, but there is a case to be made that Joe Burrow has their number.

Both of these teams match up fairly well on both sides of the ball, which makes for another close game in shootout fashion. Since the Bengals are home underdogs, there is value in their number.

How Can I Bet On ATS Picks This Week?

