NFL Divisional Round Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

I'm legitimately entering the "fade me" territory of playoff betting. It's a frustrating feeling especially given how successful the regular season was, but maybe my bad luck can be beneficial to some regardless. No write ups for this week's matchups, but we'll be back for the final three games of the NFL season.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the NFL Divisional Round. For more NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week.

NFL Divisional Round Predictions

Wild Card Weekend Record ATS: 2-4

Wild Card Weekend Record on Totals: 3-3

Playoffs Record ATS: 2-4

Playoffs Record on Totals: 2-4

Divisional Round Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Divisional Round best bets at the best NFL betting sites. Wildcard Weekend went about as catastrophically bad as you can imagine, as we hit on exactly zero of the same-game parlays mentioned. That means we have to pivot, so I'll just try to point out some of favorite parlay pieces on various picks in hopes that you'll have better luck mashing them into parlays than I would.

BetMGM Best Bets for the NFL Divisonal Round

BetMGM offers some of the best odds available for the NFL Divisional Round. If you're not signed up at BetMGM yet, new players at BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Here are our NFL best bets for the NFL Divisional Round at BetMGM.

Jared Goff under 23.5 completions (+100)

Zach Ertz over 3.5 receptions (+100)

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for the NFL Divisional Round

Caesars Sportsbook also has great betting odds for the NFL Divisional Round. If you are not registered yet, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars.

James Cook over 49.5 rushing yards and 19.5 receiving yards (+300)

DraftKings Best Bets for the NFL Divisional Round

DraftKings Sportsbook has special offers for new users just in time for the NFL Divisional Round of the NFL season. Here are our best picks available at DraftKings Sportsbook this week.

Hollywood Brown over 42.5 receiving yards (-110)

Derrick Henry over 96.5 receiving yards (-110)

FanDuel Best Bets for the NFL Divisional Round

One of the most popular sportsbooks available is FanDuel Sportsbook. Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.

Jahmyr Gibbs to lead all Saturday rushers (+110)

Jahmyr Gibbs over 81.5 rushing yards (-110)

BetRivers Best Bets for the NFL Divisional Round

BetRivers is an up-and-coming and underrated sportsbook, and they are offering up to $500 in second-chance bets with the BetRivers bonus code. Bettors can use those for these picks on the NFL Divisional Round.

Amari Cooper over 1.5 receptions (-177)

Rashod Bateman under 3.5 receptions (-155)

Fanatics Sportsbook Best Bets for the NFL Divisional Round

Fanatics Sportsbook is ringing in its first full NFL season. You can get in on the action at Fanatics by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days that your account is active. Here are our favorite picks this week using odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.