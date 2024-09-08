NFL Expert Picks for Week 1: Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

Hello everyone and welcome back to the NFL! I have the incredible "honor" of continuing Rotowire's coverage of OUR Chicago Bears, who, in all seriousness, are one of the most intriguing teams in the league this year. Thanks to an infusion of young talent, including #1 overall pick Caleb Williams, Chicago is going to be a fun team to watch all year. But, never fear, I'm sure the Bears will find a way to give us plenty of mind-numbingly moments and opportunities for snark all year. Let's jump into Week 1 already!

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds for Week 1

Bears -4 / Titans +4

Bears ML -180 / Titans ML +170

Total OVER 43.5 / UNDER 44.5

For a Week 1 line, which came out in May, there hasn't been a lot of movement. The line opened at 4.5 and dropped as low as 3.5 earlier this week before settling back in the middle at 4 while the total has steadily risen from 43.5 to 44.5. To quote Denny Green, it seems both of these teams "are who we thought they were" heading into today's game. A large majority of the bets (68%) and the money (75%) are on the Titans.

Bears vs. Titans Betting Picks This Week

I am a bit surprised most of the bets and money are on the Titans. I would have thought the general public would be all over the Caleb Williams hype, but it seems that both Joe Public and the sharps agree that Tennessee is the right side here. I, on the other hand, do not.

It isn't that I'm buying too much into the Chicago hype, it is that I think that little of the Titans. They are rebuilding a new coach, a meh QB, and generally did very little in the draft to help that process. I do like the Bears today, but at -4, I don't like the value. My top play will be on the under. Chicago's strong finish last year came on the heels of a much-improved defense.

Offensively, I think the Bears will keep things simple and clean for Caleb Williams to build confidence while the defense overwhelms Will Levis and the Titans offense. At 44.5, I like the value on the under.

Bears vs. Titans Best Bet: UNDER 44.5 (@ BetMGM)

Bears vs. Titans Prediction

As I said above, as the team with superior talent, I believe the Bears will keep things clean and simple for Caleb Williams to get that first W under his belt. Weather will not be a factor in Chicago as the forecast calls for a perfect day of 62 degrees and light winds. I see a fast-moving first half resulting in a 10-0 Chicago lead while both teams find their footing a bit in the second half. A Tony Pollard TD pulls the Titans to 10-7, but then Caleb Williams gets cooking, particularly with his feet. Williams is a dangerous runner and I like his Anytime TD and Rushing Yards props today as well. A Williams scramble for a TD pushes the lead back out to 17-7 and the Chicago D does the rest in a convincing 20-10 win in their opener.