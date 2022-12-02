NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Week 13

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

There are plenty of options to consider for Week 13 on Monkey Knife Fight with only two teams on a bye. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out

More Or Less Contest

Starting things is a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. We need to pick side on Justin Herbert 275.5 passing yards and Tua Tagovailoa 269.5 passing yards. For Herbert, take the over. He narrowly missed this total with 274 passing yards last week against a Cardinals team that has allowed the ninth-most passing yards per game in the league. For the season, he has thrown for at least 276 yards six times. Having Keenan Allen healthy should help him against a Raiders team that has allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game.

Also take the over on Tagovailoa. A matchup against the 49ers is a bit intimidating since their defense has only allowed 15.7 points per game. However, Tagovailoa has been loving life with Tyreek Hill as his top wide receiver, posting at least 270 passing yards in six of the nine games that he's played. In two of the games that he failed to reach that threshold, he left early because of injuries.

Rapid Fire Contest

Let's dig into a 2/2 goal for 2.5X the prize. The battles are Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow passing yards (with Burrow receiving a +41.5 passing yards bonus) and Hill vs. Davante Adams receiving yards (with Adams receiving a +2.5 receiving yards bonus). The Bengals and Chiefs play each other, which makes the Mahomes and Burrow battle even more exciting. Given the hefty bonus, I'll lean toward Burrow. The two times these teams met last season, Mahomes finished with 259 and 275 passing yards. Burrow finished with 446 and 250 passing yards. It should also help Burrow's cause that Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to return.

For the two wide receivers, take Adams. Hill has the more difficult matchup against the 49ers, but he should still be productive. Adams has the more favorable matchup, though, considering the Chargers allow almost a full 10 points per game more than the 49ers. When Adams faced the Chargers in Week 1, he dominated with 10 receptions for 141 yards.

Stat Shootout Contest

For this contest, let's look at the option in which three players have to combine for at least 2.5 touchdowns for 1.5X the prize. Starting things will be Adams, who also caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers in Week 1. He already has 10 touchdown receptions, five of which have come in the last four games.

The second pick is Travis Kelce. He caught a touchdown pass against the Rams last week, marking his third straight game with at least one score. The two times the Chiefs played the Bengals last season, he scored a touchdown in both games.

Rounding out this trio will be Austin Ekeler in what should be a high-scoring game between the Chargers and Raiders. Ekeler has been a touchdown machine this year, recording seven on the ground and five through the air. After failing to score in the first three games of the season, he has scored at least one touchdown in seven of his last eight games. The Raiders struggle to keep running backs out of the end zone, allowing nine rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns to the position.

