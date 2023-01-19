NFL Parlay Picks - Divisional Round NFL Parlays To Bet

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

After an exhilarating Super Wild Card Weekend, only eight NFL teams remain in contention to win the Super Bowl. These teams will meet on Saturday and Sunday in the Divisional Round, and you can take part in the NFL betting action by wagering on the best sports betting sites in the land.

Placing NFL parlay picks is a great way to cash in on sportsbook promo codes from these NFL betting sites. Below are some Divisional Round NFL parlays to bet today.

NFL Parlay Picks - Two Divisional Round NFL Parlays To Bet

The NFL parlay picks below are my best bets for this weekend.

My favorite Divisional Round NFL parlay to bet includes the Kansas City Chiefs (-435), Philadelphia Eagles (-350), and Cincinnati Bengals (+200) moneylines. Betting on those three teams to win their respective games works out to +374 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you prefer to bet on point totals, it looks like overs are the way to go after a high-scoring Super Wild Card Weekend. Bet over 52.5 points for Chiefs vs. Jaguars and over 45.5 on Cowboys vs. 49ers for a two-leg parlay with +264 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Why You Should Bet On These Divisional Round NFL Parlay Picks

The Chiefs and Eagles are both sizable home favorites against the Jaguars and Giants after going a combined 3-0 against those opponents during the regular season. Throwing in the underdog Bengals, who represented the AFC in last year's Super Bowl, moves this parlay's odds to +374. Cincinnati will be on the road against a Bills team that barely beat Miami's third-string QB, making me like the Bengals to pull off the upset.

If you are prefer a Divisional Round NFL parlay on the point total, a quick look at last weekend points to taking both those overs. After seven of 12 teams reached the 30-point mark on Super Wild Card Weekend, I don't see why similar outcomes won't happen again. The Jaguars have shown they can score effectively, and there's Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs coming off a bye on the other side of the field. The Dallas vs. San Francisco line is set at a modest 45.5 points, but their offenses looked even more impressive than their defenses as they scored a combined 72 points in the opening NFL playoff round.

Make either of these NFL parlay picks with the first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Wager On NFL Parlay Picks For The Divisional Round

If you are at least 21 years old and located in a state where mobile sports betting is licensed and legal, you can make these NFL parlay picks.

If you max out the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars at the +374 odds, the moneyline Divisional Round NFL parlay above would pay out $4,679.80 in winnings, while a losing first bet would be reimbursed in bet credits.

The +264 odds on the NFL parlay with the over for both the Jaguars vs. Chiefs and Cowboys vs. 49ers would pay out $2,644.62 on a winning $1,000 bet with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. If that parlay pick was graded as a loss, you'd get the funds from your initial wager back in free bets.

Sign up with any and all of these Divisional Round promotional offers to place your NFL parlay picks today.