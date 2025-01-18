NFL Picks And Props For The Divisional Round

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Its Divisional Playoff games all weekend and we have great NFL betting promos for you! Use this BetRivers bonus code in January and get a 2nd chance bet now worth up to $500

NFL Divisional Round: Props and Predictions

I had a good card last week, going over the yardage with Nico Collins, Derrick Henry scored a touchdown (actually two), Isaiah Likely went over his yardage in the first half, Khalil Shakir had six grabs and Jayden Daniels went over his passing yardage. I did miss some; that's going to happen. Let's have some fun and see what looks good this weekend.

Game Lines

Buffalo Bills +1.5 Points -115 FanDuel

Every time I've picked the Bills this season I've got it wrong. This is the one game I feel like I have it right as the line has shifted towards Baltimore all week. The Bills lost the first time around - which probably pushes bettors towards the Ravens. Buffalo has three defensive starters they didn't have the first time around which helps them. Amari Cooper has joined the team since then as well. It'll be a fun game no matter what but I'd advise to take the Bills (can go money line at +104 as well).

Get in on the action! We have great sportsbook promos for you. Bet $5 and use this FanDuel promo code and in January get $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins

Player Anytime Touchdowns

Saquon Barkley -165 (BetRivers)

I get it - this isn't going out on some limb especially at these odds. Barkley is a beast this season for the Eagles and I'm sure the Giants would love to have him back. He's at -175 on other sites and I think taking him at 100+ rushing yards and a scoring touchdown makes a lot of sense.

Joe Mixon +160 (FanDuel)

This is as low as +125 on other sites so there's some solid value here. I think the Texans can take this game and generally think we see some upsets this weekend. This might be one of them.

Player Props

A.J. Brown Over 69.5 Receiving Yards (-115 FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings)

This is my favorite prop of the week, and any bet. Brown was literately reading a book in last week's win and I have to think they'll force the ball to him this go around. This could go over on one play and it wouldn't surprise me. Take a look at parlaying 100+yards and a touchdown bet depending on the site.