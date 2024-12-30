NFL Picks: Monday Night Football Picks and Player Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks and Player Props: Lions at 49ers

I finally hit a big one last week and it hit early with this selection: Dontayvion Wicks +500 DraftKings. Unfortunately the other ones missed but we will get back on the horse and see what we can do for tonight's game. Let's have at it.

Anytime Touchdowns

George Kittle +150 FanDuel, Sam LaPorta +200 FanDuel

I'll admit, I have a soft spot for tight ends and that's usually because they come with nice odds. LaPorta has scored in two of his last four games (I'd prefer him over Kittle). While Kittle has a tough matchup, he's at home and has 22 targets over his last three games. Again, I prefer LaPorta at longer odds but Kittle is getting enough targets to put him in play Monday night.

Brock Purdy +500 FanDuel, Jared Goff +1200 FanDuel

Neither quarterback would win a 100-yard dash, but these odds are nice given the price. The hope here is that they get at the one-yard line and then have a "tush push", copying what the Eagles and Bills have done. Don't go crazy with a big wager here but taking both quarterbacks could turn a little into a lot.

Player Props

Jared Goff Under 253.5 Passing Yards -115 DraftKings

This line looks a bit fishy given that Goff has gone over this mark in each of his last three games. However, he's on the road traveling a good amount of miles (I think that means something) and Kyle Shanahan's teams don't seem to lay down for anyone. This is my favorite bet for Monday night and I can understand if I totally end up being wrong here.

Jauan Jennings Over 62.5 Receiving Yards -113 FanDuel

First, his anytime touchdown odds are +190 on DraftKings and it makes sense to parlay that with an over for yardage. Jennings hasn't gone over this mark in either of his last two games, which makes me like it all the more. This game sets up as a shootout and Brock Purdy has a higher over/under for passing yards than Jared Goff. It would follow then that Jennings has a nice receiving day for the 49ers.