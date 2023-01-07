NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Week 18 at FanDuel Sportsbook

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Player Props and Picks for NFL Week 18 at FanDuel Sportsbook

NFL Week 18 Bets

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars -6.5

It's taken me a few seasons to start picking Jacksonville but I think they're the better team here. The big task is going to be slowing down Derrick Henry, and provided they do that. This should be a win for that especially at home. I rarely take money lines but I do like them here and I also think Jacksonville covers and wins by at least a touchdown.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills -7

If I'm being honest, I've probably been on the wrong side of the Bills most of the season picking against the spread. However, there's some revenge factor here considering the Patriots used to blow out the Bills in late-season games. I also think the Bills will be playing inspired football (if there's such a thing) given the events from last Monday night. I would also look into some alternative spreads here as I think the Bills could easily win this game by three or more touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders +7

For me this doesn't matter who is starting for the Commanders at quarterback, this is all about the Dallas Cowboys being a little bit overrated, especially on the road. This is still a divisional game and I feel like Washington is going to want to end the season on a high note. The running back situation for Washington is a bit worrisome but at least they're fresh.

Player Prop Bets for Week 18

Travis Etienne OVER 84.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

I have to think the Jaguars lean heavily on their talented running back and I like the fact that he should have big gains as both a runner and a receiver. He's gone over this mark in three straight games and should get more then his nine carries from a week ago.

Anytime Touchdown Props

Christian McCaffrey -150

Usually, I hate laying odds like this but I think this is actually a bargain. San Francisco has something to play for and they're a 14-point favorite at home. McCaffrey has touchdowns in (checks notes for the third time) five straight games and it's tough to not see him making it six.

Jonathan Williams +230, Jaret Patterson +370

If I think the Commanders are going to cover, I have to think there's probably a rushing touchdown involved. Washington is down to these two for running backs and only one of them needs to score to profit off of this. As always, there's a chance both score (which would be gravy) and Patterson had some success late last season.

*Biased University of Buffalo/Bills fan here (one has played for each)

Desmond Ridder +330

I thought the Falcons would use Ridder more as a runner when he was named the starter but he's still more mobile than your average NFL quarterback. The Falcons are favorites in this game and I have to think if there's a first and goal scenario they'll just call Ridder's number.