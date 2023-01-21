NFL Picks, Props, and Teasers for Divisional Round Weekend

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Playoff Bets: Divisional Round Props and Teasers to Target

Kansas City Chiefs -2.5 / Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 (-120 at DraftKings)

Great spot for a two-team, 6-point teaser, as we get the two heaviest favorites of the weekend (both legitimate Super Bowl contenders) while crossing over several key numbers and getting both lines below a field goal. It would be a surprise if either team loses this weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs -2.5 / Cincinnati Bengals +11 (-120 at DraftKings)

With the Chiefs looking reasonably safe while laying -2.5 at home versus the Jaguars, I prefer teasing the Bengals up to +11 (rather than taking +5 points), as we gain the key numbers of 6, 7, and 10, while also getting a push on 11. I do like the Bengals +5 (in a standalone manner), as I feel they're probably the better team, and of course they jumped out to an early lead in Buffalo during their prior meeting a few weeks ago. The Bengals' missing offensive linemen (three of them) are indeed a problem here, but it's hard to pass on the points when I originally liked the Bengals outright (and still do, to a certain extent). Good chance at a Super Bowl run if they can get past Buffalo, as the Bengals are 3-0 vs. the Chiefs with Joe Burrow at quarterback, including a road win in the AFC Championship last year.

Travis Kelce over 79.5 receiving yards, -120 (DraftKings)

Nice matchup for Kelce, as the Jaguars ranked 29th in fantasy points allowed to TE's this year. They also allowed Chargers TE Gerald Everett to go for a huge 6-109-1 line last weekend. While Kelce's yardage totals are always a bit volatile, he figures to be a large part of the Chiefs' gameplan this week.

Daniel Jones over 43.5 rushing yards, -120 (DraftKings)

Jones recorded an insane 17 carries last week while rambling for 78 yards, and he has actually logged double-digit carries in four of his last six games. With Jones averaging 5.9 yards per carry during the course of the regular season, and with him possibly looking to run even more during the playoffs, this looks like a very attainable number. It also may help that the Giants are big underdogs this week, as it's generally easier for quarterbacks to take off running when they're dropping back to pass, and the Giants may be doing a lot of that in the second half if they fall behind here. Solid play.

A.J. Brown over 71.5 receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

This looks like a soft number, as Brown has recorded 95+ yards in five of his last six games, with his lone miss coming in at 70 yards (just a couple of yards below this total). It's also notable that Brown went for 142 in his lone playoff start last year. No reason not to trust him again.

Ja'Marr Chase over 82.5 receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

I actually prefer Chase receptions, although that line isn't available yet. Chase has recorded 7+ receptions in nine straight starts, and appears almost matchup-proof based on his volume and unquestionable talent. Particularly so when the Bengals also have Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to worry about, making it harder for defenses to key on Chase. He's also helped by Joe Burrow's extreme accuracy. It's also worth noting that Chase has gone for 84+ yards in four of his five playoff games.

Ja'Marr Chase anytime touchdown, +135 (FanDuel)

Chase has scored a touchdown in four of his last five games, and is the clear favored receiver of QB Joe Burrow (with Tee Higgins being much more volatile from week-to-week). I've always liked pairing the Chase/Higgins touchdown props at plus-money (the higher the better, obviously), and this game represents an increase in their usual prices. With the pairing, you make a decent profit if either player scores (especially Higgins), and if both score you're up over three units.

Tee Higgins anytime touchdown, +200 (FanDuel)

Higgins didn't do much versus the Ravens in his last two games, but prior to that had scored in four straight games. He also blew up in his most recent playoff game (last year's Super Bowl), when he went off for a huge 4-100-2 line and almost won MVP for us at staggering 50/1 odds (that one still hurts). Hard to argue at this price, especially in the pairing with Chase.