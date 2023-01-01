NFL Picks: Top NFL Player Props to Target for NFL Week 17

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Player Props and Best Bets for Week 17

Last article: 0-3, -3.28 units

Season: 86-145, -72.98 units

Jerick McKinnon over 31.5 receiving yards, -113 (FanDuel)

I pointed this one out last week, and McKinnon covered pretty early, going 3-31-1 through the air in the first half before the Mahomes/Kelce combo started heating up. Given his recent success, it seems likely the Chiefs will keep him involved, perhaps especially if they look to limit Kelce's workload to keep him fresh for the playoffs.

A.J. Brown over 67.5 receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

Brown went flying over this number last week with Gardner Minshew at quarterback for the Eagles, and you can bet that Minshew will be going back to what worked fir him last time. While the Saints have the #2 pass defense in terms of yards allowed per game, it's also true that Brown has covered this total in four straight games, while going over 100 yards in three of those games.

Justin Fields over 74.5 rushing yards, -115 (FanDuel)

Fields ran for only 11 yards last week while playing in very cold conditions, but should find this dome setting (and the Lions defense) much more to his liking. Prior to last week, Fields had covered this number in six of his last eight games, and it seems likely that he will return to form here.