NFL Player Prop Picks - 5 Players That Have Incentives For The Divisional Round

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The final eight teams in contention for the Super Bowl are unsurprisingly full of prominent playmakers. The NFL player prop picks below focus on five players that have incentives for the Divisional Round and can be wagered on at any of the best sports betting sites.

While you may still choose to bet on the current Super Bowl odds, wagering on these NFL player prop picks will potentially pay off this weekend. And if you use the sportsbook promo codes provided on this page, your bets could be made with bonus funds.

NFL Player Prop Picks To Bet On - 5 Players That Have Incentives For The Divisional Round

Odds for the NFL player prop picks below come from FanDuel Sportsbook, but you can find similar odds on these five players that have incentives for the Divisional Round at other top NFL betting apps, including BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jerick McKinnon to score a TD (-125): McKinnon should get back into the end zone for the Chiefs after ending the regular season on a six-game touchdown streak that has included nine total TDs.

Christian Kirk over 66.5 receiving yards (-114): Kirk had 14 targets last week, and Jacksonville's No. 1 WR racked up 105 yards and two TDs against the Chiefs in Week 10.

Daniel Jones over 44.5 rushing yards (-114): Dropping back against the vaunted Eagles pass rush is a recipe for disaster. Look for plenty of designed runs for Jones, after he compiled 78 rushing yards on 17 attempts last week in the win over the Vikings.

Gabriel Davis over 56.5 receiving yards (-114): Davis showed up again in the Super Wild Card Round. In Buffalo's last two playoff games, Davis has 314 yards and five touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel over 56.5 receiving yards (-114): Samuel had 133 yards and a touchdown in the postseason opener. The league's best wide receiver at getting yards after the catch will have the ball schemed into his hands by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

Who Can Wager On These NFL Player Prop Picks

To bet on NFL player prop picks, you must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where sports betting is licensed and legal. Creating a sportsbook account requires providing identifying information including your name, address, email address, and date of birth.

Start by clicking on any of the direct sign-up links on this page to started with NFL betting today.

Promo Codes To Use On NFL Player Prop Picks

When you bet on these NFL player prop picks, be sure to use one or more of these promo codes to get bonus funds for your wager(s).

New BetMGM users get a $1,000 risk-free first bet when they sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS while Caesars Sportsbook gives you a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, when you use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

There are also bet and get sign-up offers. They include the FanDuel Promo Code, where you can bet $5 to get $150 in bet credits, the DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets instantly when you place a $5 first bet, and the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE, which gives you $100 in bet credits when you wager $20 on NFL player prop picks.