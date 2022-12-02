NFL Player Props: Bet These 3 Props Ahead Of Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL player props are one of the most popular betting types you can make in the United States. While player props can be fun, they can also be profitable wagers, especially when you get the right line and price for a particular player you are handicapping.

Player props are also terrific to bet on with all the generous new user welcome bonuses that you will find at all of the top sports betting sites. Below, you will find the top three NFL player props that you can bet ahead of Week 13.

Latavius Murray Anytime Touchdown (+111) At Caesars Sportsbook

The Ravens are not the greatest matchup for enemy running backs, but this is a terrific spot for Latavius Murray. Cue the revenge game narrative. Murray played for the Ravens in 2021. Coming out of nowhere, Murray has been a pleasant surprise for the Broncos, who had a revolving door at running back before Murray emerged as their top rusher.

While Murray has appeared in seven games this season, he has scored in four of them as one of the best goalline backs in the NFL despite his age. He has also scored in 3-of-6 out appearances with Denver.

If the Broncos get close, they will feed Murray in the money zone. The Ravens have conceded seven touchdowns to enemy backs this season, six of which were on the ground. You can bet on Murray's anytime touchdown scorer prop at Caesars Sportsbook at +111 odds with a generous three-tiered welcome bonus when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

When you use the promo code, your first bet will be on Caesars for up to $1,250. You will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits with this outstanding offer.

Marvin Jones Anytime Touchdown (+340) At FanDuel Sportsbook

There is a lot of value on Marvin Jones to score a touchdown this week. There is also another revenge game factor here. Jones spent five productive seasons with the Lions earlier in his career.

A big play threat in the long passing game, Jones can score at any time, especially when facing one of the worst secondaries in the NFL, which is what the Lions will bring to the table. The Lions have allowed 11 touchdowns to wideouts in 2021, including three in their past two games.

Jones also scored last week against the Ravens, ending a six-game drought. With the Jaguars' passing attack heating up by the arm of Trevor Lawrence and in a game with a 51.5-point total, there will be plenty of opportunities for Jones to cash a +340 bet.

You can bet on Jones to score a touchdown at FanDuel Sportsbook with a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet when you sign up today with the FanDuel Promo Code.

Jared Goff Over 240.5 Passing Yards (-120) At BetMGM

Sticking in the Jaguars vs. Lions matchup, the Over on Jared Goff's 240.5 passing yards line is juicy. While Goff is erratic, he slings it at home.

Goff has thrown for at least 240 yards in 4-of-6 home games, surpassing this line three times. It would have been four, but he landed at 240 on the dot against Buffalo on Thanksgiving. He fell just short because of the hook.

In a much-softer matchup, Goff is poised for a big day on Sunday, getting a Jaguars secondary that has yielded seven different quarterbacks to surpass 240.5 passing yards on them in 11 games this season, including four straight. When you bet on Goff's passing yards line set at 240.5 at BetMGM with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000.