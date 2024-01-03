NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 18

NFL Staff Picks: Week 18

January 3, 2024

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne went 9-6-1 last week to improve to 132-116-8 and clinch the 2023 RotoWire Staff Picks title. 

Payne has an eight-game lead over Jeff Erickson (124-124-8), but the two differ on only seven picks this week, meaning Erickson can't catch Payne. Both Nick Whalen and Del Don Don are 13 games behind Payne, but Whalen differs on only five picks and Del Don on four. 

So, barring any bad math by this column's editor, Payne appears to have won his second staff picks title in the last three years. 

Dalton Del Don won last week at 10-5-1, his second 10-win week in a row. Unanimous picks went 2-0, but majority picks were only 6-9-1.

This week, there are a season-high six unanimous picks. The fellas like the Lions, Patriots, Titans, Chargers, Raiders and Bills. Six teams got four votes each. Whalen made the Raiders his best bet, while Scott Pianowski went with the Patriots. 

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Steelers -3.5 at RavensSteelersRavensSteelersRavensRavens
Texans -1 at ColtsColtsTexansTexansColtsColts
Buccaneers -5.5 at PanthersBuccaneersPanthersBuccaneersPanthersBuccaneers
Browns +6 at BengalsBrownsBengalsBengalsBengalsBengals
Vikings +3 at LionsLionsLionsLionsLionsLions
Jets +2 at PatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Falcons +3 at SaintsSaintsFalconsSaintsSaintsFalcons
Jaguars -5.5 at TitansTitansTitansTitansTitansTitans

Odds from BetMGM.

Last Week Record6-9-15-10-17-8-19-6-110-5-1
2023 Record124-124-8116-132-8119-129-8132-116-8119-129-8
2023 Best Bet Record8-8-110-6-110-79-86-11
2023 Unanimous Pick Record15-14-1    
2023 Majority Pick Record119-129-8    
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonWhen in doubt, bet against the worst team in the league. There's a misconception that eliminated teams won't try in Week 18 — maybe that's true with a recently eliminated team like the Bengals, with almost nothing at stake in that game, but a team like the Bears is going to play hard this week still. Also, pay attention to personal milestones this week when gauging who might play and how much.
PianowskiThe usual Week 18 silliness, playing hard or hardly playing? The Patriots haven't quit on their coach, and Bill Belichick hates the Jets like a kid hates vegetables. 
WhalenFor obvious reasons, this is a tough week to find a best bet that you feel great about, but I like the direction the Raiders have been trending since parting ways with Josh McDaniels. It's a meaningless game for both sides, which introduces a ton of variance, but the Raiders are playing hard for Antonio Pierce and this is his final audition to keep the HC job long-term.
PayneJust because a team has something to play for doesn't mean they'll win. The Bills lost a while back to the Steelers in a do-or-die game to get into the playoffs and lost to Pittsburgh's third strings in Buffalo.
Del DonThe Rams are playing extremely well, have more incentive Sunday and are getting 3.5 points.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-
