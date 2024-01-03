NFL Staff Picks: Week 18

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne went 9-6-1 last week to improve to 132-116-8 and clinch the 2023 RotoWire Staff Picks title.

Payne has an eight-game lead over Jeff Erickson (124-124-8), but the two differ on only seven picks this week, meaning Erickson can't catch Payne. Both Nick Whalen and Del Don Don are 13 games behind Payne, but Whalen differs on only five picks and Del Don on four.

So, barring any bad math by this column's editor, Payne appears to have won his second staff picks title in the last three years.

Dalton Del Don won last week at 10-5-1, his second 10-win week in a row. Unanimous picks went 2-0, but majority picks were only 6-9-1.

This week, there are a season-high six unanimous picks. The fellas like the Lions, Patriots, Titans, Chargers, Raiders and Bills. Six teams got four votes each. Whalen made the Raiders his best bet, while Scott Pianowski went with the Patriots.

