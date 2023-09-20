NFL Staff Picks: Week 3

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Odds from BetMGM . Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

This week, the Packers, Vikings and Jets were unanimous picks. Five others garnered four votes each.

Unanimous picks went 1-2 and now stand at 2-5 on the season. Majority picks went 10-5-1.

Dalton Del Don made it two in a row last week, going 10-5-1 to beat the competition again. Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski each went 9-6-1. Those two won their best bets as well, as did Kevin Payne. 3D has a two-game lead on Erickson in the season standings.

Dalton Del Don made it two in a row last week, going 10-5-1 to beat the competition again. Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski each went 9-6-1. Those two won their best bets as well, as did Kevin Payne. 3D has a two-game lead on Erickson in the season standings.

Unanimous picks went 1-2 and now stand at 2-5 on the season. Majority picks went 10-5-1.

This week, the Packers, Vikings and Jets were unanimous picks. Five others garnered four votes each.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Giants +10 at 49ers Giants Giants 49ers 49ers 49ers Colts +8 at Ravens Colts Colts Colts Ravens Colts Titans +3 at Browns Browns Titans Titans Browns Titans Falcons +3 at Lions Lions Falcons Lions Lions Falcons Saints +2 at Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Texans +9.5 at Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Texans Broncos +6.5 at Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Broncos Broncos Chargers -1 at Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Patriots -3 at Jets Jets Jets Jets Jets Jets Bills -6.5 at Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Bills Commanders Panthers +6 at Seahawks Panthers Panthers Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Cowboys -12.5 at Cardinals Cardinals Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cardinals Bears +12.5 at Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bears Chiefs Steelers +2.5 at Raiders Steelers Steelers Steelers Raiders Raiders Eagles -5.5 at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Eagles Rams +2 at Bengals Rams Rams Rams Bengals Bengals Best Bet Steelers Commanders Dolphins Broncos Chiefs Last Week Record 9-6-1 9-6-1 6-9-1 6-9-1 10-5-1 2023 Record 17-14-1 16-15-1 13-18-1 14-17-1 19-12-1 2023 Best Bet Record 1-1 1-1 1-1 1-1 0-2 2023 Unanimous Pick Record 2-5 2023 Majority Pick Record 17-14-1 2022 Record 127-136-8 149-114-8 124-139-8 131-132-8 133-130-8 2021 Record 129-140-3 134-135-3 N/A 145-124-3 136-133-3 2020 Record 121-127-8 128-120-8 N/A 115-133-8 118-130-8 2019 Record 126-124-6 140-110-6 N/A 127-123-6 134-116-6 2018 Record 125-122-9 134-113-9 N/A N/A 120-127-9 2017 Record 117-125-14 128-114-14 N/A N/A 98-144-14 2016 Record 140-111-5 130-121-5 N/A N/A 132-119-5 2015 Record 134-114-8 120-128-8 N/A N/A 121-127-8 2014 Record 123-128-5 140-111-5 N/A N/A 128-123-5 2013 Record 132-114-10 118-128-10 N/A N/A 128-118-10 2012 Record 110-140-6 125-125-6 N/A N/A 123-127-6 2011 Record 121-128-7 134-115-7 N/A N/A 127-122-7 2010 Record 129-122-5 134-117-5 N/A N/A 134-117-5 2009 Record 123-130-3 132-121-3 N/A N/A 126-127-3 2008 Record 132-114-10 128-118-10 N/A N/A 130-116-10 2007 Record 127-120 118-129 N/A N/A 130-117 2006 Record 118-129 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2005 Record 121-126 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2004 Record 124-124 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2003 Record 121-126 118-129 N/A N/A N/A 2002 Record 113-136 123-126 N/A N/A N/A 2001 Record 124-113 117-120 N/A N/A N/A 2000 Record 123-117 134-106 N/A N/A N/A

WRITER COMMENT Erickson I know that the Browns dominated the Monday night game against the Steelers, but keep in mind that the Steelers have played against two of the best defenses in the league. I think that the offense looks far more functional in Vegas, and that it won't be a true road game, in that Steelers fans will travel well there. Also, annoyingly I had four "coin-flip" games — where my line was exactly the same as the official line. Second-best bet is Cleveland. Pianowski I hate this slate with the white-hot intensity of 1,000 suns. Maybe the games will look clearer to me on the weekend. Not much looks clear at the moment. Whalen Denver's offense showed signs of life last week, but the defense has been a major letdown. Traveling to Miami to face the high-powered Dolphins feels like a near worst-case matchup. Payne I usually don't like over/unders but give me the Jaguars/Texans over; imagine saying that two years ago. Still backing a lot of home teams, the Bengals were my second-best bet. Del Don This is a rough setup for a reeling Bears team struggling badly on both sides of the ball ... I also like the Bengals and Packers this week.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.