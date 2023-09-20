NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NFL Staff Picks: Week 3

NFL Staff Picks: Week 3

September 20, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Dalton Del Don made it two in a row last week, going 10-5-1 to beat the competition again. Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski each went 9-6-1. Those two won their best bets as well, as did Kevin Payne. 3D has a two-game lead on Erickson in the season standings. 

Unanimous picks went 1-2 and now stand at 2-5 on the season. Majority picks went 10-5-1. 

This week, the Packers, Vikings and Jets were unanimous picks. Five others garnered four votes each. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Giants +10 at 49ersGiantsGiants49ers49ers49ers
Colts +8 at RavensColtsColtsColtsRavensColts
Titans +3 at BrownsBrownsTitansTitansBrownsTitans
Falcons +3 at LionsLionsFalconsLionsLionsFalcons
Saints +2 at PackersPackersPackersPackersPackersPackers
Texans +9.5 at JaguarsJaguarsJaguarsJaguarsJaguarsTexans
Broncos +6.5 at DolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsBroncosBroncos
Chargers -1 at VikingsVikingsVikingsVikingsVikingsVikings
Patriots -3 at JetsJetsJetsJetsJetsJets
Bills -6.5 at CommandersCommandersCommandersCommandersBillsCommanders
Panthers +6 at SeahawksPanthersPanthersSeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Cowboys -12.5 at CardinalsCardinalsCowboysCowboysCowboysCardinals
Bears +12.5 at ChiefsChiefsChiefsChiefsBearsChiefs
Steelers +2.5 at RaidersSteelersSteelersSteelersRaidersRaiders
Eagles -5.5 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersEagles
Rams +2 at BengalsRamsRamsRamsBengalsBengals
Best Bet

Dalton Del Don made it two in a row last week, going 10-5-1 to beat the competition again. Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski each went 9-6-1. Those two won their best bets as well, as did Kevin Payne. 3D has a two-game lead on Erickson in the season standings. 

Unanimous picks went 1-2 and now stand at 2-5 on the season. Majority picks went 10-5-1. 

This week, the Packers, Vikings and Jets were unanimous picks. Five others garnered four votes each. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Giants +10 at 49ersGiantsGiants49ers49ers49ers
Colts +8 at RavensColtsColtsColtsRavensColts
Titans +3 at BrownsBrownsTitansTitansBrownsTitans
Falcons +3 at LionsLionsFalconsLionsLionsFalcons
Saints +2 at PackersPackersPackersPackersPackersPackers
Texans +9.5 at JaguarsJaguarsJaguarsJaguarsJaguarsTexans
Broncos +6.5 at DolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsBroncosBroncos
Chargers -1 at VikingsVikingsVikingsVikingsVikingsVikings
Patriots -3 at JetsJetsJetsJetsJetsJets
Bills -6.5 at CommandersCommandersCommandersCommandersBillsCommanders
Panthers +6 at SeahawksPanthersPanthersSeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Cowboys -12.5 at CardinalsCardinalsCowboysCowboysCowboysCardinals
Bears +12.5 at ChiefsChiefsChiefsChiefsBearsChiefs
Steelers +2.5 at RaidersSteelersSteelersSteelersRaidersRaiders
Eagles -5.5 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersEagles
Rams +2 at BengalsRamsRamsRamsBengalsBengals
Best BetSteelersCommandersDolphinsBroncosChiefs
Last Week Record9-6-19-6-16-9-16-9-110-5-1
2023 Record17-14-116-15-113-18-114-17-119-12-1
2023 Best Bet Record1-11-11-11-10-2
2023 Unanimous Pick Record2-5    
2023 Majority Pick Record17-14-1    
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI know that the Browns dominated the Monday night game against the Steelers, but keep in mind that the Steelers have played against two of the best defenses in the league. I think that the offense looks far more functional in Vegas, and that it won't be a true road game, in that Steelers fans will travel well there. Also, annoyingly I had four "coin-flip" games — where my line was exactly the same as the official line. Second-best bet is Cleveland.
PianowskiI hate this slate with the white-hot intensity of 1,000 suns. Maybe the games will look clearer to me on the weekend. Not much looks clear at the moment. 
WhalenDenver's offense showed signs of life last week, but the defense has been a major letdown. Traveling to Miami to face the high-powered Dolphins feels like a near worst-case matchup.
PayneI usually don't like over/unders but give me the Jaguars/Texans over; imagine saying that two years ago. Still backing a lot of home teams, the Bengals were my second-best bet.
Del DonThis is a rough setup for a reeling Bears team struggling badly on both sides of the ball ... I also like the Bengals and Packers this week. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-
Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 3 Deep Dive
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 3 Deep Dive
Survivor: Week 3 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 3 Strategy & Picks
Weekly Rankings: Week 3 Value Meter
Weekly Rankings: Week 3 Value Meter
NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game