NFL Staff Picks: Week 6

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson went 8-4 last week to lead the way as the remaining writers all went 6-6. Erickson also nailed his best bet; Kevin Payne was the only other writer to do that. Erickson, a five-time Staff Picks champ, is tied with Dalton Del Don for the season lead at 38-37-1. The group went 1-2 on unanimous picks and 7-5 on majority picks. This week, there were no unanimous picks, but five teams garnered four votes each (with Nick Whalen preventing unanimity on three). Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Broncos +10.5 at Chiefs Chiefs Broncos Chiefs Broncos Broncos Ravens -4 at Titans Titans Titans Ravens Titans Ravens Commanders +2.5 at Falcons Falcons Commanders Falcons Falcons Commanders Vikings -2.5 at Bears Bears Bears Vikings Vikings Bears Seahawks +3 at Bengals Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Bengals Seahawks 49ers -6 at Browns 49ers Browns 49ers Browns 49ers Saints -1.5 at Texans Texans Texans Saints Saints Texans Colts +4 at Jaguars Colts Colts Jaguars Colts Colts Panthers +13.5 at Dolphins Panthers Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Patriots +3 at Raiders Raiders Patriots Raiders Patriots Patriots Lions -3 at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Lions Buccaneers Buccaneers Cardinals +7 at Rams Rams Cardinals Rams Cardinals Rams Eagles -7 at Jets Jets Jets Eagles Jets Jets Giants +14 at Bills Giants Bills Bills Giants Bills Cowboys -2 at Chargers Chargers Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Chargers Best Bet Chargers Colts Dolphins Patriots 49ers Last