NFL Staff Picks: Week 6

October 11, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson went 8-4 last week to lead the way as the remaining writers all went 6-6. Erickson also nailed his best bet; Kevin Payne was the only other writer to do that. 

Erickson, a five-time Staff Picks champ, is tied with Dalton Del Don for the season lead at 38-37-1. 

The group went 1-2 on unanimous picks and 7-5 on majority picks. 

This week, there were no unanimous picks, but five teams garnered four votes each (with Nick Whalen preventing unanimity on three). 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Broncos +10.5 at ChiefsChiefsBroncosChiefsBroncosBroncos
Ravens -4 at TitansTitansTitansRavensTitansRavens
Commanders +2.5 at FalconsFalconsCommandersFalconsFalconsCommanders
Vikings -2.5 at BearsBearsBearsVikingsVikingsBears
Seahawks +3 at BengalsSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksBengalsSeahawks
49ers -6 at Browns49ersBrowns49ersBrowns49ers
Saints -1.5 at TexansTexansTexansSaintsSaintsTexans
Colts +4 at JaguarsColtsColtsJaguarsColtsColts
Panthers +13.5 at DolphinsPanthersDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphins
Patriots +3 at RaidersRaidersPatriotsRaidersPatriotsPatriots
Lions -3 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersLionsBuccaneersBuccaneers
Cardinals +7 at RamsRamsCardinalsRamsCardinalsRams
Eagles -7 at JetsJetsJetsEaglesJetsJets
Giants +14 at BillsGiantsBillsBillsGiantsBills
Cowboys -2 at ChargersChargersCowboysCowboysCowboysChargers
Best BetChargersColtsDolphinsPatriots49ers
Last Week Record8-46-66-66-66-6
2023 Record38-37-132-43-130-45-135-40-138-37-1
2023 Best Bet Record3-22-32-33-21-4
2023 Unanimous Pick Record3-12    
2023 Majority Pick Record37-38-1    
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonOnly a fool makes the Chargers his best bet, ever. I say "fools rush in." I also like the Rams and Falcons. I don't like any of my other picks.
PianowskiWould like a messy underdog week right about now. Going to fade the Jags off the big Buffalo win and the London junket; it's a zig-zag league. 
WhalenI know it's a big number (again), but Miami easily covered in a similar situation last week against the Giants. And that was with some costly turnovers, including a pick-6 that was essentially a 14-point swing.
PayneI don't get NFL scheduling, four teams on bye last week only two this week? My favorite bet of the week is the under in the Ravens-Titans game.
Del DonThe 49ers are coming off a big primetime matchup and playing a 10 a.m. game versus a team off a bye, so it's not an ideal setup. But SF looks like it is in another class than Cleveland, especially with a question at quarterback. I also like the Jets and Ravens this week. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

