NFL Staff Picks: Week 6

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Jeff Erickson went 8-4 last week to lead the way as the remaining writers all went 6-6. Erickson also nailed his best bet; Kevin Payne was the only other writer to do that.
Erickson, a five-time Staff Picks champ, is tied with Dalton Del Don for the season lead at 38-37-1.
The group went 1-2 on unanimous picks and 7-5 on majority picks.
This week, there were no unanimous picks, but five teams garnered four votes each (with Nick Whalen preventing unanimity on three).
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Broncos +10.5 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Broncos
|Chiefs
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Ravens -4 at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Ravens
|Titans
|Ravens
|Commanders +2.5 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Commanders
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Commanders
|Vikings -2.5 at Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Bears
|Seahawks +3 at Bengals
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Bengals
|Seahawks
|49ers -6 at Browns
|49ers
|Browns
|49ers
|Browns
|49ers
|Saints -1.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Saints
|Saints
|Texans
|Colts +4 at Jaguars
|Colts
|Colts
|Jaguars
|Colts
|Colts
|Panthers +13.5 at Dolphins
|Panthers
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Patriots +3 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Patriots
|Raiders
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Lions -3 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Cardinals +7 at Rams
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Rams
|Eagles -7 at Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Eagles
|Jets
|Jets
|Giants +14 at Bills
|Giants
|Bills
|Bills
|Giants
|Bills
|Cowboys -2 at Chargers
|Chargers
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Chargers
|Best Bet
|Chargers
|Colts
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|49ers
|Last
Jeff Erickson went 8-4 last week to lead the way as the remaining writers all went 6-6. Erickson also nailed his best bet; Kevin Payne was the only other writer to do that.
Erickson, a five-time Staff Picks champ, is tied with Dalton Del Don for the season lead at 38-37-1.
The group went 1-2 on unanimous picks and 7-5 on majority picks.
This week, there were no unanimous picks, but five teams garnered four votes each (with Nick Whalen preventing unanimity on three).
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Broncos +10.5 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Broncos
|Chiefs
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Ravens -4 at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Ravens
|Titans
|Ravens
|Commanders +2.5 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Commanders
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Commanders
|Vikings -2.5 at Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Bears
|Seahawks +3 at Bengals
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Bengals
|Seahawks
|49ers -6 at Browns
|49ers
|Browns
|49ers
|Browns
|49ers
|Saints -1.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Saints
|Saints
|Texans
|Colts +4 at Jaguars
|Colts
|Colts
|Jaguars
|Colts
|Colts
|Panthers +13.5 at Dolphins
|Panthers
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Patriots +3 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Patriots
|Raiders
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Lions -3 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Cardinals +7 at Rams
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Rams
|Eagles -7 at Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Eagles
|Jets
|Jets
|Giants +14 at Bills
|Giants
|Bills
|Bills
|Giants
|Bills
|Cowboys -2 at Chargers
|Chargers
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Chargers
|Best Bet
|Chargers
|Colts
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|49ers
|Last Week Record
|8-4
|6-6
|6-6
|6-6
|6-6
|2023 Record
|38-37-1
|32-43-1
|30-45-1
|35-40-1
|38-37-1
|2023 Best Bet Record
|3-2
|2-3
|2-3
|3-2
|1-4
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|3-12
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|37-38-1
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|Only a fool makes the Chargers his best bet, ever. I say "fools rush in." I also like the Rams and Falcons. I don't like any of my other picks.
|Pianowski
|Would like a messy underdog week right about now. Going to fade the Jags off the big Buffalo win and the London junket; it's a zig-zag league.
|Whalen
|I know it's a big number (again), but Miami easily covered in a similar situation last week against the Giants. And that was with some costly turnovers, including a pick-6 that was essentially a 14-point swing.
|Payne
|I don't get NFL scheduling, four teams on bye last week only two this week? My favorite bet of the week is the under in the Ravens-Titans game.
|Del Don
|The 49ers are coming off a big primetime matchup and playing a 10 a.m. game versus a team off a bye, so it's not an ideal setup. But SF looks like it is in another class than Cleveland, especially with a question at quarterback. I also like the Jets and Ravens this week.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.