NFL Staff Picks: Week 7

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Nick Whalen won last week, going 9-6. He was also the only handicapper to win his best bet. There were no unanimous picks last week and majority picks went 5-10. Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don are tied atop the season leaderboard. For the second week in a row, there are no unanimous picks this week. But there are a season-high eight teams with four votes. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Jaguars +1 at Saints Saints Jaguars Saints Saints Saints Lions +3 at Ravens Lions Lions Lions Ravens Lions Raiders -3 at Bears Bears Bears Raiders Bears Bears Browns -2.5 at Colts Browns Browns Browns Browns Colts Bills -8.5 at Patriots Bills Bills Bills Bills Patriots Commanders -1.5 at Giants Commanders Giants Commanders Giants Giants Falcons +2.5 at Buccaneers Falcons Buccaneers Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Steelers +3 at Rams Rams Steelers Rams Steelers Rams Cardinals +7.5 at Seahawks Seahawks Cardinals Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Packers -1 at Broncos Packers Packers Packers Broncos Packers Chargers +5.5 at Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Dolphins +2 at Eagles Eagles Dolphins Eagles Eagles Dolphins 49ers -6.5 at Vikings Vikings 49ers 49ers Vikings Vikings Best Bet Browns Lions Browns Chargers Chargers Last Week Record 6-9 6-9 9-6 7-8 6-9 2023 Record 44-48-1 38-54-1 39-53-1 42-50-1 44-48-1 2023 Best Bet Record 3-3 2-4 3-3 3-3 1-5 2023 Unanimous Pick Record 3-12 2023 Majority Pick Record