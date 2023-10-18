NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 7

October 18, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Nick Whalen won last week, going 9-6. He was also the only handicapper to win his best bet. 

There were no unanimous picks last week and majority picks went 5-10. 

Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don are tied atop the season leaderboard. 

For the second week in a row, there are no unanimous picks this week. But there are a season-high eight teams with four votes. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Jaguars +1 at SaintsSaintsJaguarsSaintsSaintsSaints
Lions +3 at RavensLionsLionsLionsRavensLions
Raiders -3 at BearsBearsBearsRaidersBearsBears
Browns -2.5 at ColtsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsColts
Bills -8.5 at PatriotsBillsBillsBillsBillsPatriots
Commanders -1.5 at GiantsCommandersGiantsCommandersGiantsGiants
Falcons +2.5 at BuccaneersFalconsBuccaneersFalconsBuccaneersBuccaneers
Steelers +3 at RamsRamsSteelersRamsSteelersRams
Cardinals +7.5 at SeahawksSeahawksCardinalsSeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Packers -1 at BroncosPackersPackersPackersBroncosPackers
Chargers +5.5 at ChiefsChiefsChargersChargersChargersChargers
Dolphins +2 at EaglesEaglesDolphinsEaglesEaglesDolphins
49ers -6.5 at VikingsVikings49ers49ersVikingsVikings
Best BetBrownsLionsBrownsChargersChargers
Last Week Record6-96-99-67-86-9
2023 Record44-48-138-54-139-53-142-50-144-48-1
2023 Best Bet Record3-32-43-33-31-5
2023 Unanimous Pick Record3-12    
2023 Majority Pick Record42-48-1    
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonEven if Deshaun Watson doesn't play, that Browns front four is going to wreak havoc on Gardner Minshew and company. I also like the Rams and Lions.
PianowskiIf you're looking for a second best bet, or another chance to fade me, I trust the Giants more than I do Washington off that phoney win at the Falcons. 
WhalenEven if this is another PJ Walker game, I'm backing the Browns' defense to grind out another win on the road. The Colts won't be able to run the ball, and while Gardner Minshew has the ability to throw Indy into games, he can also do the complete opposite, as we saw last week in Jacksonville.
PayneSix teams on bye, two last week, four the week before. Explain this to me. If the refs don't interfere, the Chargers win this game outright.
Del DonAfter beating the closing line by 3.5 points and still losing last week, you should all be fading my best bets at this point. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-
