NFL Staff Picks: Week 7

Nick Whalen won last week, going 9-6. He was also the only handicapper to win his best bet.
There were no unanimous picks last week and majority picks went 5-10.
Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don are tied atop the season leaderboard.
For the second week in a row, there are no unanimous picks this week. But there are a season-high eight teams with four votes.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Jaguars +1 at Saints
|Saints
|Jaguars
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Lions +3 at Ravens
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Ravens
|Lions
|Raiders -3 at Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Raiders
|Bears
|Bears
|Browns -2.5 at Colts
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Colts
|Bills -8.5 at Patriots
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Patriots
|Commanders -1.5 at Giants
|Commanders
|Giants
|Commanders
|Giants
|Giants
|Falcons +2.5 at Buccaneers
|Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Steelers +3 at Rams
|Rams
|Steelers
|Rams
|Steelers
|Rams
|Cardinals +7.5 at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Cardinals
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Packers -1 at Broncos
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Broncos
|Packers
|Chargers +5.5 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Dolphins +2 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Dolphins
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Dolphins
|49ers -6.5 at Vikings
|Vikings
|49ers
|49ers
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Best Bet
|Browns
|Lions
|Browns
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Last Week Record
|6-9
|6-9
|9-6
|7-8
|6-9
|2023 Record
|44-48-1
|38-54-1
|39-53-1
|42-50-1
|44-48-1
|2023 Best Bet Record
|3-3
|2-4
|3-3
|3-3
|1-5
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|3-12
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|42-48-1
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|Even if Deshaun Watson doesn't play, that Browns front four is going to wreak havoc on Gardner Minshew and company. I also like the Rams and Lions.
|Pianowski
|If you're looking for a second best bet, or another chance to fade me, I trust the Giants more than I do Washington off that phoney win at the Falcons.
|Whalen
|Even if this is another PJ Walker game, I'm backing the Browns' defense to grind out another win on the road. The Colts won't be able to run the ball, and while Gardner Minshew has the ability to throw Indy into games, he can also do the complete opposite, as we saw last week in Jacksonville.
|Payne
|Six teams on bye, two last week, four the week before. Explain this to me. If the refs don't interfere, the Chargers win this game outright.
|Del Don
|After beating the closing line by 3.5 points and still losing last week, you should all be fading my best bets at this point.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
