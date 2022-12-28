Fantasy Football
NFL Staff Picks: Week 17

NFL Staff Picks: Week 17

December 28, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Tough times for the RotoWire crew last week as 8-8 was the best record thanks to a handful of games that hinged by a half point to 1.5 points. Nick Whalen, Kevin Payne and Dalton Del Don were tops, with the former two hitting their best bets as well.

Scott Pianowski also nailed his best bet, and he still leads the competition by a healthy 15 games at 133-99-8 (59.3 percent). 

Unanimous picks went 0-2 last week to fall to 11-9-2 (54.6 percent), while majority picks went 6-10 for a 115-117-8 season record. 

This week, there are three unanimous picks. The group likes the Eagles -6.5, Panthers +3 and Bengals +1.5. Whalen and Jeff Erickson made the Eagles their best bets, while Pianowski and Payne went with the Panthers. 

Four teams garnered four votes each. 

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Cowboys -11 at TitansCowboysTitansCowboysTitansTitans
Cardinals +3.5 at FalconsFalconsCardinalsCardinalsFalconsCardinals
Bears +6 at LionsLionsBearsLionsLionsLions
Jaguars -4 at TexansTexansTexansJaguarsJaguarsTexans
Broncos +13 at ChiefsBroncosChiefsChiefsBroncosBroncos
Dolphins +3 at PatriotsDolphinsDolphinsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Colts +6 at GiantsGiantsColtsColtsGiantsColts
Saints +6.5 at EaglesEaglesEaglesEaglesEaglesEagles
Panthers +3 at BuccaneersPanthersPanthersPanthersPanthersPanthers
Browns +2 at CommandersCommandersBrownsCommandersBrownsCommanders
49ers -6

 Odds from BetMGM.

Best BetEaglesPanthersEaglesPanthersLions
Last Week's Record5-117-98-88-88-8
2022 Record115-117-8133-99-8108-124-8115-117-8118-114-8
2022 Best Bet Record7-97-8-18-88-7-18-8
2022 Unanimous Pick Record11-9-2    
2022 Majority Pick Record115-117-8    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI'm on a lot of favorites this week, which is against the season-long trend. And I'm also coming off of a 5-11 week. So maybe the second best bet is to fade me.
PianowskiI don't even care if the Carolina pick goes up in smoke. The Panthers have heart and are at least likable. Tampa Bay is an old, entitled team. 
WhalenThe Saints are not a good football team. Whether it's Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew at QB, I like the Eagles to take care of business and lock up the top seed in the NFC.
PayneI have zero read on the Bills-Bengals. I think the game comes down to Buffalo's corners vs. the Bengals' receivers. I've been very good in past season with best bets; this year not so much. I do think it's ridiculous the Panthers are getting a field goal (waiting to see if this goes up this week) given how good they've looked recently and how bad the Bucs have been.
Del DonDetroit is tough at home and coming off an ugly performance, so I'm laying the points during a tricky week that mostly features teaser opportunities. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

Legal sportsbooks recently launched in Maryland and Ohio. Stay up to date with the latest BetMGM Maryland bonus code and the BetMGM Ohio bonus code.

