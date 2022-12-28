NFL Staff Picks: Week 17

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Tough times for the RotoWire crew last week as 8-8 was the best record thanks to a handful of games that hinged by a half point to 1.5 points. Nick Whalen, Kevin Payne and Dalton Del Don were tops, with the former two hitting their best bets as well.

Scott Pianowski also nailed his best bet, and he still leads the competition by a healthy 15 games at 133-99-8 (59.3 percent).

Unanimous picks went 0-2 last week to fall to 11-9-2 (54.6 percent), while majority picks went 6-10 for a 115-117-8 season record.

This week, there are three unanimous picks. The group likes the Eagles -6.5, Panthers +3 and Bengals +1.5. Whalen and Jeff Erickson made the Eagles their best bets, while Pianowski and Payne went with the Panthers.

Four teams garnered four votes each.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.