NFL Staff Picks: Week 18

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Four handicappers took it on the chin last week, but defending champ Kevin Payne rallied to go 9-6.
Payne improved to 124-123-8 (50.2 percent), giving himself a chance (as slim as it might be) to overtake Scott Pianowski for this season's title. Pianowski is 137-110-8 (55.3 percent) for the season. Payne would have to go 16-0 this week while Pianowski does no better than 2-14 to earn his second consecutive crown.
(The Monday night game was not included in records. Records will be updated if that game is completed, though the final standings won't change because the Bengals were a unanimous pick.)
The only picker to nail his best bet last week was Dalton Del Don, who had the Lions. Majority picks went 4-11 and unanimous picks 0-2.
This week, the only unanimous pick is the Panthers +3.5. Four teams garnered four votes each. Each writer has a unique best bet with Pianowski's Lions pick the biggest underdog selected (+4.5) and Nick Whalen's Vikings pick the biggest favorite (-7.5).
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Chiefs -9.5 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|Titans +6.5 at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Titans
|Titans
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Ravens +7 at Bengals
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Buccaneers +4 at Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Falcons
|Patriots +7.5 at Bills
|Bills
|Patriots
|Bills
|Bills
|Patriots
|Vikings -7.5 at Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Bears
|Texans -2.5
Four handicappers took it on the chin last week, but defending champ Kevin Payne rallied to go 9-6.
Payne improved to 124-123-8 (50.2 percent), giving himself a chance (as slim as it might be) to overtake Scott Pianowski for this season's title. Pianowski is 137-110-8 (55.3 percent) for the season. Payne would have to go 16-0 this week while Pianowski does no better than 2-14 to earn his second consecutive crown.
(The Monday night game was not included in records. Records will be updated if that game is completed, though the final standings won't change because the Bengals were a unanimous pick.)
The only picker to nail his best bet last week was Dalton Del Don, who had the Lions. Majority picks went 4-11 and unanimous picks 0-2.
This week, the only unanimous pick is the Panthers +3.5. Four teams garnered four votes each. Each writer has a unique best bet with Pianowski's Lions pick the biggest underdog selected (+4.5) and Nick Whalen's Vikings pick the biggest favorite (-7.5).
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Chiefs -9.5 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|Titans +6.5 at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Titans
|Titans
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Ravens +7 at Bengals
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Buccaneers +4 at Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Falcons
|Patriots +7.5 at Bills
|Bills
|Patriots
|Bills
|Bills
|Patriots
|Vikings -7.5 at Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Bears
|Texans -2.5 at Colts
|Texans
|Texans
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Jets -1 at Dolphins
|Jets
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Dolphins
|Panthers +3.5 at Saints
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Browns +2.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Browns
|Steelers
|Giants +14 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Giants
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Giants
|Cowboys -7.5 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Cowboys
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Chargers -3 at Broncos
|Chargers
|Broncos
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Broncos
|Cardinals +14 at 49ers
|Cardinals
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Rams +6.5 at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Rams
|Rams
|Seahawks
|Rams
|Lions +4.5 at Packers
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Packers
|Lions
|Best Bet
|Steelers
|Lions
|Vikings
|Jaguars
|Broncos
|Last Week's Record
|5-10
|4-11
|5-10
|9-6
|5-10
|2022 Record
|120-127-8
|137-110-8
|113-134-8
|124-123-8
|123-124-8
|2022 Best Bet Record
|7-10
|7-9-1
|8-9
|8-8-1
|9-8
|2022 Unanimous Pick Record
|11-11-2
|2022 Majority Pick Record
|119-128-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I like that the Steelers are only getting the standard 2.5 — true, Cleveland is playing better now than it was earlier, but I've been impressed with how Mike Tomlin (and T.J. Watt) has pulled this team together.
|Pianowski
|The last week of the NFL season is a mess as usual. I feel confident seems like Detroit and Pittsburgh will show up. That's something.
|Whalen
|Minnesota can't get the 1-seed, but there's still a chance it could leap San Francisco for the 2, so I don't see the Vikings pulling back unless the game gets out of hand. With no Justin Fields, I don't see the Bears — who should have no interest in winning this game — keeping up.
|Payne
|It's going to be weird with no TNF or MNF this week. Went back and forth on Lions-Packers; my heart says the Lions but home field led me to pick Green Bay.
|Del Don
|The need to predict playing time always brings extra chaos to the final week of the season.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
Legal sportsbooks recently launched in Maryland and Ohio. Stay up to date with the latest BetMGM Maryland bonus code and the BetMGM Ohio bonus code.