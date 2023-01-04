Fantasy Football
NFL Staff Picks: Week 18

January 4, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Four handicappers took it on the chin last week, but defending champ Kevin Payne rallied to go 9-6.

Payne improved to 124-123-8 (50.2 percent), giving himself a chance (as slim as it might be) to overtake Scott Pianowski for this season's title. Pianowski is 137-110-8 (55.3 percent) for the season. Payne would have to go 16-0 this week while Pianowski does no better than 2-14 to earn his second consecutive crown. 

(The Monday night game was not included in records. Records will be updated if that game is completed, though the final standings won't change because the Bengals were a unanimous pick.)

The only picker to nail his best bet last week was Dalton Del Don, who had the Lions. Majority picks went 4-11 and unanimous picks 0-2. 

This week, the only unanimous pick  is the Panthers +3.5. Four teams garnered four votes each. Each writer has a unique best bet with Pianowski's Lions pick the biggest underdog selected (+4.5) and Nick Whalen's Vikings pick the biggest favorite (-7.5). 

 Odds from BetMGM.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Chiefs -9.5 at RaidersRaidersRaidersChiefsChiefsRaiders
Titans +6.5 at JaguarsJaguarsTitansTitansJaguarsJaguars
Ravens +7 at BengalsBengalsRavensBengalsBengalsRavens
Buccaneers +4 at FalconsBuccaneersFalconsBuccaneersBuccaneersFalcons
Patriots +7.5 at BillsBillsPatriotsBillsBillsPatriots
Vikings -7.5 at BearsBearsBearsVikingsVikingsBears
Last Week's Record5-104-115-109-65-10
2022 Record120-127-8137-110-8113-134-8124-123-8123-124-8
2022 Best Bet Record7-107-9-18-98-8-19-8
2022 Unanimous Pick Record11-11-2    
2022 Majority Pick Record119-128-8    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI like that the Steelers are only getting the standard 2.5 — true, Cleveland is playing better now than it was earlier, but I've been impressed with how Mike Tomlin (and T.J. Watt) has pulled this team together.
PianowskiThe last week of the NFL season is a mess as usual. I feel confident seems like Detroit and Pittsburgh will show up. That's something. 
WhalenMinnesota can't get the 1-seed, but there's still a chance it could leap San Francisco for the 2, so I don't see the Vikings pulling back unless the game gets out of hand. With no Justin Fields, I don't see the Bears — who should have no interest in winning this game — keeping up.
PayneIt's going to be weird with no TNF or MNF this week. Went back and forth on Lions-Packers; my heart says the Lions but home field led me to pick Green Bay.
Del DonThe need to predict playing time always brings extra chaos to the final week of the season. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

