NFL Staff Picks: Week 18

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Four handicappers took it on the chin last week, but defending champ Kevin Payne rallied to go 9-6.

Payne improved to 124-123-8 (50.2 percent), giving himself a chance (as slim as it might be) to overtake Scott Pianowski for this season's title. Pianowski is 137-110-8 (55.3 percent) for the season. Payne would have to go 16-0 this week while Pianowski does no better than 2-14 to earn his second consecutive crown.

(The Monday night game was not included in records. Records will be updated if that game is completed, though the final standings won't change because the Bengals were a unanimous pick.)

The only picker to nail his best bet last week was Dalton Del Don, who had the Lions. Majority picks went 4-11 and unanimous picks 0-2.

This week, the only unanimous pick is the Panthers +3.5. Four teams garnered four votes each. Each writer has a unique best bet with Pianowski's Lions pick the biggest underdog selected (+4.5) and Nick Whalen's Vikings pick the biggest favorite (-7.5).

