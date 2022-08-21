NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 21

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
NFL news continues to pour in with another weekend of preseason matchups in the books. Let's get right down to it.
Training Camp Storyline
Chargers' Run Game
Austin Ekeler is a no-doubt first-round stud for 2022 with an ADP within the top six in pretty much every format. But unfortunately, injuries are a factor in real and fantasy football, and it's always worth noting who is likely to step in should a top player need replacing.
Isaiah Spiller was a fourth-round pick for the Chargers in this year's draft, but reports out of camp and his preseason usage have indicated he is third on the depth chart currently. He also suffered an ankle injury of heretofore unspecified severity in Saturday's preseason tilt versus the Cowboys.
Meanwhile, Joshua Kelley was the first back to log carries in that Saturday matchup and has been reported as the No. 2 back behind Ekeler in training camp so far. The third-year player and 2020 fourth-rounder has yet to do much with his NFL opportunity, however. Larry Rountree, a sixth-rounder in the 2021 draft, was relegated to special teams for the last third of his rookie season but entered the last preseason game ahead of Spiller yet did little with his opportunity, rushing for just 11 yards on four carries and logging two catches for no gain.
Spiller remains the most enticing handcuff/late-round lottery ticket behind Ekeler but much depends on the rookie's injury status. He still has three weeks to heal up before the Chargers' season opener at home against the Raiders. The Texas A&M product is currently going as the 53rd running back overall with an ADP of 111.
Injuries/Job Battles
- Khalil Herbert is another preseason darling due to his success as a rookie in 2021 and his status as the No. 1 backup to David Montgomery. News that the second-year back had to be carted off the field from Saturday's practice had to have his fantasy managers on edge. He was reportedly limited Sunday but did not participate in team drills.
- Drew Lock was back at practice for the Seahawks Sunday but is still listed second on the team depth chart at quarterback.
- Jameis Winston participated in 7-on-7 drills for the Saints Sunday, which is good news for New Orleans pass catchers. He sprained his foot earlier in the week.
- Michael Thomas, slated to be Winston's primary target this season, is dealing with a hamstring issue that kept him out of Sunday's practice. The severity of the injury is unknown and thus bears monitoring.
- Tom Brady should be back in Buccaneers camp early this coming week, allaying any fears of possible re-retirement that may have been out there. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin owners can rest easy.
- Cowboys return man and former USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin made a ton of noise in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Chargers by returning a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns. He's only a deep-league name to keep in mind at the moment, but he could become a factor in the offense given his dynamic play and the Pokes' current lack of depth at wide receiver.