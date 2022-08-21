NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 21

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

NFL news continues to pour in with another weekend of preseason matchups in the books. Let's get right down to it.

Training Camp Storyline

Chargers' Run Game

Austin Ekeler is a no-doubt first-round stud for 2022 with an ADP within the top six in pretty much every format. But unfortunately, injuries are a factor in real and fantasy football, and it's always worth noting who is likely to step in should a top player need replacing.

Isaiah Spiller was a fourth-round pick for the Chargers in this year's draft, but reports out of camp and his preseason usage have indicated he is third on the depth chart currently. He also suffered an ankle injury of heretofore unspecified severity in Saturday's preseason tilt versus the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Joshua Kelley was the first back to log carries in that Saturday matchup and has been reported as the No. 2 back behind Ekeler in training camp so far. The third-year player and 2020 fourth-rounder has yet to do much with his NFL opportunity, however. Larry Rountree, a sixth-rounder in the 2021 draft, was relegated to special teams for the last third of his rookie season but entered the last preseason game ahead of Spiller yet did little with his opportunity, rushing for just 11 yards on four carries and logging two catches for no gain.

Spiller remains the most enticing handcuff/late-round lottery ticket behind Ekeler but much depends on the rookie's injury status. He still has three weeks to heal up before the Chargers' season opener at home against the Raiders. The Texas A&M product is currently going as the 53rd running back overall with an ADP of 111.

Injuries/Job Battles