NFL Waiver Wire: Preseason Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

We are right in the middle of fantasy draft season and, like many, I have a couple more leagues to draft. Let's find some late-round flyers or free-agent claims if you're already rummaging through the waiver wire.

QUARTERBACK

HAIL MARY

Malik Willis, TEN - Does he have a starting job? No. Does he have upside should something happen to Ryan Tannehill? Yes. Willis has looked good in preseason, and for now he's a long shot, but a solid one for sure. There's a path that if Tennessee falls out of the AFC South race it will turn to Willis, so a Tannehill injury might not even be necessary for Willis to be relevant. Willis should be rostered in two-QB leagues more than the 2 percent on Yahoo. FAAB: FCFS or $1

RUNNING BACK

HAIL MARY

Ronald Jones, KC - It's a bit weird for the Chiefs to keep four running backs, but here we are. I think Jones is much more talented than the players ahead of him on the depth chart and could become the starter at some point this season. It's a fantastic fantasy football (alliteration alert!) position to be in with the offensive-minded Chiefs, and he has a roster spot. I do prefer Jones over J.D. McKissic (wait for it ... ). FAAB: FCFS or $1

J.D. McKissic, WAS - Brian Robinson is definitely going to miss some time after being shot twice in an attempted robbery Sunday, and the only thing holding McKissic back is Antonio Gibson. McKissic is now next in line to the starting role. He's a great pass-catcher out of the backfield and could handle 15-plus touches should he be called into starting duty. FAAB: FCFS or $1

WIDE RECEIVERS

SECONDARY TARGETS

Treylon Burks, TEN - He's less than 50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, so he should be available in most leagues. He hurt his wrist but returned to play the Titan's last preseason game. If you believe in someone like the Jets' Elijah Moore, why wouldn't you take Burks 4-6 rounds later? FAAB: $2-$4

Sammy Watkins, GB - So what do we know about Sammy Watkins? Will he get hurt? Probably. When Watkins is on the field, he's going to be fantasy relevant, and having Aaron Rodgers throwing to you is a good thing. He's only 22 percent rostered in fantasy formats (Yahoo) and is a prime candidate for Week 1 DFS plays. FAAB: $1-$2

DEFENSE

HAIL MARY

Cleveland Browns - The Browns are in play to stream Week 1 against the Panthers. While Cleveland is on the road, Carolina does not have a formidable offense. The Browns should thrive. FAAB: FCFS or $1