NFL Waiver Wire: Week 1 Pickups

Mitch Trubisky , PIT - Trubisky was officially listed at the top of the depth chart Monday, making him the starter for the Steelers in Cincinnati on Sunday. I don't think the environment in Chicago was well-suited for him to develop, and maybe the year off in Buffalo helped. If you don't believe in Trubisky, that's fine, but you can't deny he has weapons to throw to in Chase Claypool , Diontae Johnson , George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth . I'm not advocating he start in 12-team leagues, but two-quarterback leagues and a possible bye-week replacement make him relevant this season. Remember, the leash might not be long with Kenny Pickett waiting in the wings. FAAB: $1 or FCFS, $10-$15 in Superflex

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

Finally Week 1 is here and so are meaningful fantasy games. There are nine early games Sunday and only four late games, but those late games should have plenty of fantasy scoring. This column will have a lot more significance next week but until then let's look at some players to at least keep an eye on.

QUARTERBACK

HAIL MARY

RUNNING BACK

SECONDARY TARGETS

Jaylen Warren, PIT - The other notable takeaway from the Steelers depth chart is that Warren, and not Benny Snell, was listed as the backup running back. For those who unfamiliar with Warren, he's a rookie out of Oklahoma State who had more than 1,400 yards from scrimmage and 11 rushing touchdowns last season. Najee Harris is going to get a monster workload, but Warren appears to be next in line should anything happen to him. FAAB: $2-$4

Mike Davis, BAL - J.K. Dobbins' status is uncertain for Week 1, meaning it could be Davis who starts for the Ravens in New York. Gus Edwards will miss the first four weeks of the season on the PUP list and the signing of Kenyan Drake last Wednesday might be telling about Dobbins' status for Week 1. Davis has averaged 3.6 and 3.9 yards per carry the last two seasons, so while he would have goal-line work, temper your expectations. FAAB: $2-$4

HAIL MARY

Zamir White, LV - White appears to have won the backup job for the Raiders over Ameer Abdullah after a strong preseason. Running backs out of Georgia have had a good track record in this leagues (White doesn't quite have the pedigree of those, though) but coach Josh McDaniels has typically used multiple running backs in his offenses throughout the years in New England. White has 4.40 40 speed and his use should be monitored when the Raiders visit the Chargers on Sunday afternoon. FAAB: $1-$2

Rex Burkhead, HOU - The release of Marlon Mack firmly entrenches Burkhead as the backup to starter Dameon Pierce. Burkhead has had starting opportunities and has done little with them, so he has limited upside even if Pierce gets hurt. I'd rather have an upside backup like Isaiah Spiller, Alexander Mattison or Raheem Mostert on my bench over Burkhead, even if you're handcuffing Pierce. That said, Burkhead is an injury away from getting 10-15 touches per game, so that puts him on the fantasy radar. FAAB: $1 or FCFS

WIDE RECEIVER

HAIL MARY

Rondale Moore, ARI - Mondale returned to practice Monday, a good sign that he'll be on the field when the Cardinals face the Chiefs. The Cardinals will use a lot of three-wide receiver sets and should be one of the better offenses in the league. Moore is one of the fastest players in the NFL with 4.28 40 speed, and the Cardinals will look to get the ball in his hands quickly to utilize that speed. FAAB: $1-$2

Alec Pierce, IND - Pierce probably hasn't been talked about as much as he should have been this preseason given his potential role in the Colts' offense. Hate to say it, but do we really trust Parris Campbell to play a full slate of games this season? Pierce will still see a lot of snaps with Campbell in the lineup and actually has the makeup (6-foot-3, 211) for a No.1 wide receiver. Matt Ryan still has upside, and Michael Pittman will attract a lot of attention from opposing defenses. FAAB: $1 or FCFS

DEFENSE

HAIL MARY

Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns - Each is a streamable option this week given their matchups. The Dolphins face a Patriots offense that doesn't seem to have much past its running game, using the Bengals is essentially fading Mitch Trubisky and the Browns get to go after Baker Mayfield all game. I would bid for all three defenses if you're streaming this week, just don't go too crazy on using your FAAB. FAAB: $1-$2